When I was a child, my family seemed to always have one male, unneutered dog, who was relegated to the backyard, and one cat, also unneutered, left in all his male glory to roam the neighborhood. This was perfectly normal for my parents, their siblings and friends. This was also the ’70s when rock and roll ruled, and I was more concerned about whether my car was ready to run the Pocatello cruise strip on Friday night, than the challenges and pain of the family pets.
I now understand “fixing” allows pets to live longer and be healthier. An animal’s sex hormones influence the way it acts. Spaying and neutering can help reduce, or even eliminate, certain behaviors.
There is also an added cost benefit to spaying and neutering pets. For example, it costs much less to spay or neuter than to pay for reproductive tract emergencies such as life-threatening infections or cancers. It is also much more cost-effective — and less stressful — than raising a litter of puppies or kittens!
In addition to being inconvenient for pet owners, unplanned pet pregnancies result in overpopulation and feral dog/cat issues, which can in turn lead to public health concerns. Significant public health concerns include the spreading of diseases from feral populations to pets and bites from roaming animals. Feral cat colonies can threaten bird populations and create unsanitary situations for surrounding homes. Roaming dogs can attack pet dogs and turn on owners when they try to intervene. Any mammal larger than a hamster can potentially be spayed/neutered, including rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets.
For example, spayed female pets won't go into heat. While heat cycles can vary, female cats usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season — which can be all year round in certain climates. In an effort to find a mate, they may yowl and urinate — often inconveniently.
I wish I had had more knowledge about my pets when I was a kid. Thankfully, I am now older, wiser and more empathetic toward animals.
The All About the Animal coalition (AAA) will be operating weekly spay/neuter clinics on the Fort Hall Reservation throughout the summer beginning in June. There is no charge for Fort Hall residents. Clinics may extend into the early fall as needed. Surgeries will be conducted at a fully equipped portable surgery trailer on loan to the AAA from the Idaho Humane Society. The trailer will be located at the Faith Baptist Church in Fort Hall.
The long-term goal for the portable surgery unit is to offer spay/neuter clinics at various locations throughout Bannock County. Local veterinarians will perform the surgeries. Trained volunteers from area animal advocacy/rescue organizations will handle in-take, post-operative recovery and animal-owner reunification.
The Fort Hall Reservation was initially selected for this effort to address the most immediate concerns associated with pet overpopulation in our area. Our municipal shelters and area animal rescue organizations are often overburdened by the feral and overpopulation animal issues in Fort Hall. Assisting with tribal efforts will free up shelter funds, space and personnel. It will also help volunteer animal rescue organizations pursue their missions more effectively.
The cost to have your pet spayed/neutered depends on the weight and sex of your pet, whether your pet requires vaccinations and a few other variables. It is important to remember, however, that it is a small, one-time cost compared to the numerous benefits it provides, and the number of unwanted issues it will help you and your pet avoid. Both the Bannock Humane Society (BHS) and the Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) sell spay/neuter vouchers at a reasonable reduced cost.
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay/neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay/neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Rd. For more information, visit their website at bannockhumanesociety.org
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
— Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS): pocatellopaws.org
— Bannock Humane Society (BHS): bannockhumanesociety.org
— Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue (A2A): a2arescue.godaddysites.com
— Bannock Feral Friends (BFF): facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
— Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS): pocatelloshelterfriends.org
— Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
— Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS): binghamcountyhumane.org
— Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS): snakeriveranimalshelter.org
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.