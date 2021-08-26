Pontius Pilate washed his hands and may not see justice until the resurrection. The murderer Al Capone only did time for tax evasion, but he eventually died ravaged by syphilis. Unrepentant Bernie Madoff lived like a king for decades, but he finally died in prison hallucinating, without his teeth or toes. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was driven from office for alleged sexual misconduct, but he will likely escape the consequences of sending old folks to their death in COVID hot spots. Sometimes justice wins; sometimes not. What’s in store for President Joe Biden?
President Biden has ruined everything he’s touched. Will he ever see justice for the following?
• Flooding our country with COVID-carrying, criminal, illegal aliens.
• Encouraging “defund the police” policies in the face of violent crime waves.
• Foolishly spending us into inflation for greenish, fake infrastructure projects.
• Leading a confusing, politicized COVID response.
• Sabotaging national unity and patriotism by supporting communist Black Lives Matter, divisive critical race theory propaganda and pervasive wokeism.
• Overriding property owners’ rights in the face of clear Supreme Court rulings.
• Championing absurd social justice causes that put men in women’s sports and boys in your daughters’ locker rooms.
• Curtailing home-grown energy then begging for OPEC and Russian oil.
• Allowing generals to go off into the wild blue yonder fighting climate change and white rage.
• Politicizing the FBI, IRS, DOJ and NSA.
• And now the stupendous Afghanistan, soon to be global, terrorist debacle.
It’s not justice, but President Biden will likely get to resign for “medical reasons” and slip quietly into mental oblivion. The Republican minority in Congress lack the unity (too many never-Trump RINOs) and the courage to impeach President Biden. Neither Biden, his defense team nor his state department have either the self-awareness or the character to resign on their own, but they will be forced to go. There’s going to be a rash of Democratic bigwigs and generals who suddenly need to spend more time with their families, etc.
All those who lied about Old Joe’s abilities, when all they cared about was defeating President Trump, have yet to see real justice, but it’s coming.
Biden’s corrupt family will collapse without the Big Guy’s influential protection. Hunter will find some new mischief and likely wind up in prison. Those who should have looked after Old Joe’s best interests will have to share in the guilt and shame of his disastrous decline. Whatever good he did during his long life and political career won’t matter, Biden’s legacy is now set in stone.
President Biden’s legacy is defined forever by a video clip of desperate men clinging to the outside of a United States Air Force cargo plane and falling to their deaths. The symbolism is precise, poignant and profound. A clueless, callous Biden could only muster a heartless, “That was five days ago! Nobody died today.” My god, Pontius Pilate was more sympathetic.
Try as they might, the media, both social and mainstream, can’t gaslight brightly enough to blind everyone to the reality of their responsibility for putting Biden in the White House. If there is any justice in this world, their gushing endorsements of Old Joe will be the stake-through-the-heart of the already declining mainstream media. One can only feed an audience daily doses of fake news for so long before folks are starving for the truth. Suddenly many of the media trollops who sold themselves daily in the temple of Anyone-But-Trump are faking a purifying epiphany and are seeking forgiveness by criticizing Old Joe’s Afghanistan disaster. Too late. The liberal media put Biden in the Lincoln bedroom and have been kissing him goodnight ever since then, so now they have to sleep with him. Other hacks are still defending the Biden-bunker to the last “journalist.” As their Reich of media lies collapses they are blaming the weather, Trump, and any other straw they can grasp. Turncoat frauds one and all.
What the Democratic Party needs is a shorthand name. The Republicans have “GOP,” the Grand Old Party, but there is no snappy brand name for the Democratic Party. It’s hard to sum up their essence in just three words, but “SAP”, the Socialist Anti-American Party, comes to mind. At the moment the SAP leaders are either ducking for cover in total silence or partying with zero self-awareness like there’s no tomorrow. If there is any justice there won’t be a political tomorrow for any of them.
Sadly justice will be delayed when President Biden resigns and Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the incompetent, laughing mouthpiece for Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Can you imagine little miss round heels with the nuclear football? Biden’s list of tragic disasters will only grow under her “leadership.” But if we can just keep our country afloat until the elections of 2022 and 2024, we may see justice done for all these SAPs before the resurrection.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.