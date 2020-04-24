So far, Idaho has done very well, or maybe we’ve been incredibly lucky, avoiding the coronavirus.
Two counties, Blaine and Ada, have suffered a lot, however, and several other counties have had a significant number of COVID-19 cases.
The reason these two counties have been hit so hard is obvious.
Blaine County has one of the biggest winter sports destinations in the United States in its Wood River Valley (Sun Valley, Hailey, Ketchum). Sun Valley is not only an American destination. Its fame is worldwide, so it brings visitors from far and wide. Additionally, it is now a second home retreat for worldwide jetsetters.
I won’t belabor the point. We all know the Wood River Valley is not like the rest of Idaho. That holds for the presence COVID-19, too. The resort towns are Petri dishes for microorganisms from everywhere.
Ada County has even more cases, but there is an enormous difference in the number of people who live in the two. Ada, which contains Boise, has about 600 COVID-19 cases in total. That’s about 130 cases per hundred thousand residents. Relatively unpopulated Blaine County, however, with its 500 total coronavirus cases figures out at about 2,100 cases per 100,000 — over 16 times as many as Ada has per capita.
Canyon County with 200 total cases participates in the relatively high population of the greater Boise area, thus explaining its fairly high case load.
What about Bannock County? Oh yes, as of this writing there were just five cases here where we live.
When I was thinking of writing this column, Idaho’s statewide COVID-19 curve had just flattened out. That’s great news! The next step then is (or was?) expected to be an actual downturn in the number of new infections each day.
Unfortunately as the third week of April passed, we suffered a political malady transmitted by right wing extremists. I’ll call it the “send in the clowns” disease. A thousand or so clowns went to the state capital to protest the supposedly tyrannical stay-at-home quarantine order of Gov. Brad Little, a well-known big government man. Not!
Beforehand, the protestors were told to maintain a 6-foot social distance, but looking at the video of the protest it is obvious not many did. It looks like they left any good sense they might have had at home, and a number of them brought the virus with them to share with their fellows who would then spread it all over the state.
Sure enough, in just three days the number of new cases in Idaho per day began to climb back up. This was the real result of their protest. The curve unflattened.
Of course, why should anyone care if they spread the nasty virus among themselves? I, myself, wouldn’t care except they threaten not just their own health and those who think like them, they threaten everyone. Where are my rights and my family’s from harm from these clowns? What about the health care workers who are sacrificing their own health and maybe lives to treat the COVID-19 patients — patients who will soon include some of these self-styled freedom lovers?
Once again, the public is expected to sacrifice their rights to a bunch of agitators. Fortunately, patriots who oppose the selfish extremism of the “open-it-now” protesters are now speaking up, although the media still focuses on the minority who are hiding under fake patriotism and a fake interpretation of the Constitution.
You can find stories about them in Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona and likely other places. Counterprotesting, however, is at a disadvantage when confronting people who don’t care or don’t believe COVID-19 is a big thing. In Colorado, counterprotestors dressed in scrubs, wore face masks and stopped the vehicle traffic of the open-it-up protesters.
It is notable that there a partisan flavor to those who want to lift the protective rules even though polls show most Republicans and Democrats, at least for now, are for now following the rules, orders or suggestions to keep to themselves. The explanation is those who are protesting and yelling are an unrepresentative subgroup of Republicans who aren’t even all that interested in opening things up. They have other agendas entirely they are trying to attach to this issue.
A number of recent news stories have reported the protests are not really grass roots affairs. Instead they are mostly Astroturf rallies with a similar playbook and financed at least indirectly by the billionaire DeVos family. Betsy DeVos is President Donald Trump’s secretary of education. The protestors’ angst is at least partially paid for.
If you go to one, or watch a video, it will seem to be as much a rally by a Republican faction, coupled with gun rights, conspiracy theory buffs and anti-vaccination. Yes, anti-vax is still around.
President Trump can’t seem to decide where he wants to be. Seeing the economy as his reelection card, he keeps talking about reopening it. On the other hand, polls show the he is losing his original positive public opinion bounce on handling of the virus, so he doesn’t want to say, “damn the afflicted; let’s make some money.” Georgia’s governor just announced a nearly complete reopening, and President Trump has denounced it, though with a wink.
I think it is a false choice to say it is an issue of let’s save lives by staying home versus let’s instead restore the economy. Really, there is no clear tradeoff. It might be that Trump and many governors will try to go back to business as usual and be confronted quickly (two weeks) with a renewed disease outbreak that causes economic failure instead.
It could also be that stay-at-home cannot be sustained. For example, too long a halt in the of production of goods and services (such as normal everyday medical care) will begin to cost a large number of lives. Laid off workers are not going make it on unemployment insurance and occasional “stimulus” offerings from the federal government. It is not just a matter of reopening. Over time economic assets sitting unused often decay.
Regardless, a number of states are going to open up come May 1. I hope Gov. Little will hold off. He has been brave so far. Let Georgia and Ohio’s citizens be offered to the grim reaper first to see if he is still hungry.
Will there be a major second wave of the virus? Scientists are now predicting one — a bad one because it will be coupled with the seasonal flu. The prediction so angered Trump last week that he made his CDC Director Robert Redfield takes back his statement.
Dr. Ralph Maughan of Pocatello is a professor emeritus of political science at Idaho State University. He retired after teaching there for 36 years and specializing in elections and public opinion, congressional politics, and the politics of natural resources. He has written three backcountry outdoor guides, including “Hiking Idaho” with his wife Jackie Johnson Maughan. He has been president or chair of numerous conservation organizations.