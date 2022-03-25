Inflation hurts. That’s a grim fact. For the moment, though, what is inflation, really, and what causes it?
Simply put, inflation is a loss of buying power. When inflation is rising, your paycheck won’t buy as much this year as it did last year. That is, it won’t unless you have gotten a pay raise that is at least as large as the bite inflation has taken out of your pay.
Even then you aren’t really getting a raise. Yes, you have a fatter paycheck. What does that mean, though, if you have to pay more for food, transportation, keeping a roof over your head, doctors bills and everything else just to stay even?
If you lean to the political right, the odds are 4 to 1 that the cause is simple. To you it’s all Joe Biden’s fault.
If you lean left, the odds are about 9 to 1 that the causes are a bit more complicated. To you, the coronavirus pandemic, shortages caused by supply chain issues, stored-up and recently unleashed consumer demand, unrestrained business greed, and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are at least partly the causes.
The pandemic, supply chain, consumer demand and Putin’s war have all hit the supply-demand cause of inflation. If supply is a little bit short of demand, prices go way up.
Economists study this. You don’t need to.
Just recall the price of toilet paper at the start of the pandemic. Hoarding created a (temporary) supply shortage. The price of TP spiked! A lot! Grrrrr.
When the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, gave the order to attack Ukraine, he triggered a rise in inflation around the globe. It’s likely he didn’t intend that.
Putin, it appears, thought he’d be in and out of Ukraine in a week. He didn’t expect European nations who’d been arguing among themselves, let alone the Ukrainian people, to respond effectively.
The opposite, of course, has happened. The U.S. told the world repeatedly what was about to happen. A lot of preparations were made.
Two things, though, couldn’t be prepared for fast enough. One was the disruption of the world oil and natural gas markets. The other will be the loss of much of this year’s grain crops that won’t be planted, let alone harvested in Ukraine and exported to hungry countries, mainly around the Mediterranean Sea.
If you think the high price of gas is bad, think about how bad it will be for people in north Africa if they can’t buy bread or couscous. This is how wars cause famine.
Rising prices that constitute inflation are not always caused by supply shortages. Sometimes prices rise because those holding the products for sale just simply decide they want to make higher profits.
Yes, I know, in a true free market economy competition is supposed to quickly bring the prices back down. Do you really believe in that fairy tale?
The price of American gas was up over $3.50 a gallon in January. Forbes magazine and others have explained why.
Big oil companies didn’t want to find more oil, for fear the price of it would fall. The fracking boom had cut their oil prices 70 percent. They didn’t want that to happen again. Because there are only a very few companies controlling most of the oil supply, they could keep supplies low and prices (and profits) high.
There are other examples. Think about cellphone plans, cable TV charges, and the price of beef. When fewer companies control supply, price inflation occurs.
Price inflation caused by shortages of consumer products doesn’t usually last long. Price inflation caused by the sheer economic power does.
That’s why there are laws that help prevent companies from forming a monopoly or colluding with others to the same effect. America would be a lot better off if you heard more about that from both sides of the political aisle instead of just from the left.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.