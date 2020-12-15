A malaise is a general feeling of discomfort, illness or uneasiness whose exact cause is difficult to ascertain. Between financial disruption, health fears and social isolation, tagging 2020 as an unsettling malaise is the understatement of the year.
Topping it off has been a presidential election that feels like it will never end. Donald Trump’s frail ego will not allow him to admit defeat even though he was thrashed at the polls. What’s astounding is that his supporters have donated over $200 million and counting to fight his futile effort to thwart the will of the people. Why not close your presidency with a final monetary scam, eh?
The puffery will soon dissipate and Joe Biden will be sworn in as our next president. The problems faced by his administration are daunting, but they can be solved.
The big heavy is coronavirus. None of us knows exactly where this will end, but it is obvious that we should do everything we can to contain and minimize the spread of this virus until sufficient vaccines become available.
Taiwan has a population similar to the state of New York. It has reportedly lost seven people to coronavirus while approximately 35,000 have perished in New York. That’s not a comparison of apples to apples, but there are several hundred million Americans who haven’t contracted COVID-19. Implementing an intelligent national strategy can still save many lives. It remains to be seen if politically fractured America will coalesce to corral this problem.
The economy also cannot fully right itself until coronavirus is contained, and in the interim relief efforts should be focused upon business preservation to save companies and jobs with aid focused to prevent people from losing their homes and apartments. We do not need more people living on the streets in the wealthiest country in the world.
Mailing another relief check to the majority of Americans doesn’t make sense to me, but if that happens, and you are a recipient whose doesn’t need assistance, please seek out those who do and lend a helping hand.
A complex situation needing further reform is America’s health care system. Admittedly a difficult task, but it could be improved substantially if creative minds are put to the task. What are some of the threshold concerns?
The first question is whether as a country we consider health care to be a privilege or a right? The majority of Americans have some form of health care, but we are the only developed nation in the world not providing a system of universal health care.
There are those who contend that’s because we have the best health care in the world. Really? We have by far the most expensive health care in the world, and according to all quantifying sources, the U.S. ranks terribly in delivering services. Medical bills are still the single most common cause for individual bankruptcy in the U.S., and approximately 30 million Americans lack health insurance in a system that’s rife with racial inequity. How is that a success story?
Physician Atul Gawande in his Sept. 25, 2017, column in the New Yorker, "Is Health Care a Right?," observed that: “The prospects and costs for health care in America still vary wildly, and incomprehensibly, according to your job, your state, your age, your income, your marital status, your gender, and your medical history, not to mention your ability to read fine print.”
Add to that the impacts of job related health insurance loss due to coronavirus and racial disparity, and it is clear our health care system is grossly flawed. Those claiming this isn’t the case live in a privileged bubble.
Implementing a universal health care system overnight will not happen in special interest America, but we can continue to reduce the problem. Efforts to expand Affordable Care Coverage, Medicare and Medicaid would bring more people onto the rolls of the insured; and, creating a public option merits serious consideration.
The more we move toward a universal single-payer system, the closer we get to controlling the costs of health care in America. Having recently become eligible for Medicare, I and many of my friends have breathed a collective sigh of relief that we finally have comprehensive coverage (if you can afford to purchase a gap policy). That security should exist for all Americans.
As we insure more people through government programs, the rates of compensation need to be addressed. The “Doctor Pay Cuts” letter by Jodie Hennefer in the Dec. 9 issue of the Idaho State Journal detailed the difficulty physicians face when they are not properly compensated by Medicare for services, particularly as they lose private insurance pay customers. All issues need to be brought to a round-table discussion to achieve an affordable health care system that covers everyone while delivering quality services to its consumers.
Most Americans are tired of the divisiveness that defines our federal politics. We crave genuine solutions to our nation’s problems. Consider watching the documentary available online, "The New West and the Politics of the Environment." The creative path of compromise detailed in this documentary exemplifies what needs to happen in America.
What worked in Nevada to resolve several complex problems is featured in this compelling documentary. Those same tactics could be applied towards solving national problems, but it takes initiative, ingenuity and a willingness to compromise.
We will see what our country is made of as a new administration takes the helm. I’m ready for some problems to be solved; how about you?
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.