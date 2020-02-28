It's not exactly an infrequent headline — “Social media threatens democracy” or words to that effect. And while I'm not saying that there isn't an element of truth in that, I am saying it's an incomplete analysis.
But take out the word “social” and we need to talk.
The media in this country — be it print, internet or TV/radio — is a wonder. Our media, at its best, is the best in the world. I spend a few hours each day reading various newspapers, watching news shows on television and listening to news radio. I'm impressed, each day, on how good some of the reporting that I encounter happens to be. There are some incredibly fine journalists out there doing great work. They truly make the world a better place.
The problem is that media is rarely at its best — and what amounts to average is pretty poor. All of the astonishingly good work done by newsrooms at the Washington Post, the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, NBC, CBS, Fox, Politico and the like gets shredded by ratings minded producers, pundits looking to make a name for themselves and unqualified guests posing as experts.
Last week CNN, on a day the U.S. markets fell 1,000 points due to coronavirus fears, decided to devote several hours of coverage to a memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter — both of whom recently perished in a helicopter crash.
I happen to like Kobe Bryant. In fact, I was upset at those who brought up distant allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior within minutes of the announcement of his death. When you're gone, you're gone and you can't stick up for yourself anymore. At that point, your bad deeds should take a rest as well — at least until the slow walk and the sad singing are over.
With ESPN and many outlets in the sporting media broadcasting the Kobe memorial service, there was no need for any non-sports media to cover it — especially in an otherwise active news environment — except for ratings. It was pure pandering.
Ratings are important. I get it. No bucks, no Buck Rodgers. But if ratings are going to be the sole determinant of how stories are prioritized, and of what pundits and guests get elevated to the A-list, then don't you dare talk down to regular people who share false, stupid or misleading memes on Facebook. You are as much a part of the problem of bad information as they are.
Major media, I feel your pain. The whole “fake media” thing on social media drives me crazy. On the other hand, the cry of “fake media” does have the benefit of allowing me to rapidly identify and then un-follow unapologetic and proud idiots.
But it's not exactly like the media has done nothing to set themselves up for some criticism. They've done plenty.
For every well-crafted piece I encounter in a newspaper, or excellent report I encounter on TV or radio, I come across three more that are crafted to appeal to the same people who share false memes on social media. This is no accident, and I know this because I am a part of the media and have had this very conversation many times with various editors and publishers.
It turns out that while it's damned near impossible to underestimate your audience, it's very easy to overestimate your audience.
Pandering is everywhere in the media and always has been. Edward R. Murrow had to do a whole bunch of “Person to Person” fluff interviews to cover “See It Now.”
When I was a college lecturer, I spent time helping to write various textbooks — a few pretty well-known. There is generally a large team behind the author(s) of any textbook and I was a member of several of those teams. The amount of work that authors and their assistants put into making those books informative and readable at the same time was inspiring. It was good work.
I felt really bad about generally being the only person in the room pointing out that most people, college students included, don't read for comprehension. Further, that a lot of the hand-wringing over each sentence or example was for naught.
The only thing worse than being the bearer of bad news was being around when the reviews came in and the authors realized that students, in fact, don't read very well.
Methinks thou dost protest too much, you say. Well check this out.
I have a friend who runs an adventure travel website and accompanying social media group. He asks screening questions for those who want to join to ensure they've read the group rules and are aware of what it's about. One of his screening questions is “Will you be visiting on a motorcycle or 4 x 4?” The most popular wrong answer is “16.”
I'll bet these people share a lot of idiot memes and love to go on about fake news.
So the media can pander to people like that or they can pander to people who actually do read for comprehension, and do care about things like intellectual content, strength of research, quality of analysis and fairness — of which there are more than a few out there. In fact, I think that I'm probably describing most of you.
But to remain relevant, the media probably can't continue to pander to both.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time happily raising three children, llama farming and riding mountain bikes and motorcycles.