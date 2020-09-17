It’s obvious that Joe Biden is well past his sell-by date. There is so little enthusiasm for Mr. Biden among Democrats I was left to ponder why anyone would vote for Old Joe. I concluded there could only be two reasons: Either Democrats will vote for anyone who’s not President Donald Trump or the Democratic Party’s ideas are real winners. So in the hope that Democrats are not just blindly consumed with Trump derangement syndrome (TDS) when choosing our next president, I took a look at the DNC’s platform.
I was expecting to find “the devil in the details,” but the preamble alone provides all the smoke and sulphur needed for an underworld of torments.
To save you time, here are CliffsNotes covering the most egregious bits of the preamble. Because “diversity” is the second most prominent theme in the preamble (with “Orange Man Bad” at No. 1 by far), let’s spend some extra time on DNC “diversity.”
Preamble paragraph one: “Americans believe that diversity is our greatest strength.” Right off the bat, know that the Democratic Party is absolutely ignorant of what Americans believe. Remember they told us Hillary was a shoo-in in 2016. That said, a fundamental flaw in this preamble statement and of the platform itself is how the Democratic Party uses “diversity.”
If I ask you, “Who are you?” you might list any number of descriptive labels, e.g., mother, father, teacher, lawyer, Christian, etc. But somewhere in the top 10, most citizens will likely say, “American.” This is the actual “greatest strength” of America. While we all wear many diverse labels, the one that unites is “American.”
That’s not at all what the “diversity” promoted by Democratic Party means. Their goal is to have as many folks as possible identify to a single label be it black, Indian, LGBTQ+, etc, but certainly not as Americans. Starting from the first page of their platform, they slice and dice our population into separate groups and attempt to rile up each community as a victim of all things American. A divide-and-pander strategy may resonate within a few select constituencies, but when we all become hyphenated-Americans, the country won’t just be “fundamentally transformed” as Democratic leaders say, it will cease to exist.
Moreover, the Democratic Party’s approach to “diversity” virtually excludes the majority who don’t identify solely with a narrow community. The DNC has equated “diversity” with “minority” to the extent that the majority’s values, contributions and best interests are ignored if not denigrated. All the while wagging a “shame on you” finger in the face of those who are not in a selected community.
Paragraph two: “When the American people go to the polls…” Do they actually mean American citizens or law-breaking illegals too? And “go to the polls”? Really? What the Democrats actually want is unverifiable mail-in votes and ballot harvesting.
Paragraph three: Just a collection of scary hyperbole with a downpour of climate change thrown in for good measure. We should all go hide in our basements like VP Biden and tremble as the Democratic boogie man shouts: “worst,” “crisis,” “downturn,” “intolerable," “injustice” and “stain.”
Paragraph four: Apparently it took a Chinese virus to wake up the Democrats to all the ills and woes in the USA. Where was Joe Biden for the past 47 years? Then they claim to reject “political paralysis” while holding up virus relief legislation.
Paragraph five: This paragraph is just a fake news TDS rampage. You can completely discount the dig about “lasting harm to our children’s education” coming from the party of anti-school choice and school closures
Paragraph six: A pitiful attempt at slamming President Trump’s successes on the world stage. Our embassy is in Jerusalem. Two Peace Prize nominations just this week. Troops coming home from 19-year wars and so much more. I am surprised the Democrats even bring up foreign policy given Biden’s support for NAFTA and all things Chinese.
Paragraph seven: Pure fluff, but it is ironic that the party that literally boos God speaks of the “soul of this nation.”
Paragraph eight: Just a guilt trip for everyone to beat their breast over. Unless you are actually a bad person who does not think that everyone’s life matters, you can skip this.
Paragraph nine: A staggering example of what a Democratic Ministry of Truth would sound like. This paragraph is a 100 percent denial of the Trump pre-virus economy and the “V” recovery already underway. At least they admit to wanting “a new social(istic) economy.”
Paragraph 10: A plug for universal health care, which when coupled with open borders, would be financially impossible. Silence about Planned Parenthood and abortion.
Paragraph 11: The Democratic Party’s approach to “stamping out voter suppression” is to kick open the door to voter fraud. “We will never accept political gridlock,” just run a rolling coup for four years.
Paragraph 12: A nod to the obvious proposition that the lives of Black people matter. Then they misrepresent their position on open borders in the same paragraph.
Paragraph 13: Here they rattle off a menu of communities. Pick one for your allegiance and forget about your pledge to the USA.
Paragraph 14: Nancy Pelosi’s Ouija Board says, “Mother Earth is angry.” So much for science. Now we must bankrupt our country while China, India and others pollute at will.
Paragraph 15: “Education is a critical good.” Opps, make that a critical “public” good. Crickets about school choice, charter schools, private schools or, God forbid, home schooling!
Paragraph 16: A strange grouping of foreign policy and veteran topics that leaves you saying to yourself, “Trump’s already doing that.”
Paragraph 17: A wrap up with more TDS rants and political chaff without a word about law and order.
And that folks is just the preamble. I encourage every voter to read the whole platform. Once you get past the voluminous “Orange Man Bad” language, it’s easy to see the risky, staggering transformation the Democratic Party’s platform would create. But it’s not all bad. The best parts are the things President Trump is already doing or would do if not for the obstructing Democrats. Pitiful as it is, the DNC’s best bet is to stick with “We’re not Trump” and keep their 90-page platform and Old Joe hidden away under a cloud of smoke and sulfur.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.