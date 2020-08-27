Another bad fire season is underway, bringing further distress to our lives during difficult times. More dense smoke and dust are likely this summer, and some muse the apocalypse predicted in the Book of Revelation has arrived.
Between pestilence, economic chaos, hurricanes and fire, the United States is more upside down than Donald Trump’s Bible. Forging a positive path to overcome these obstacles is critical in contrast to the president’s tear-gas-aided church meander. Seeing Trump, a “moral beacon,” holding an upside down Bible, does symbolize much about the current plight of our country.
Cutting through Trump’s obfuscating smoke is essential for voters if the U.S. is to see itself clear of this mess. Prior to the impact of coronavirus, the U.S. Congress had impeached the president. An eternity has passed since then, but only one Republican senator, Mitt Romney, had the backbone and moral courage to vote for Trump’s impeachment. Throughout it all, the president steadfastly claimed Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was a hoax.
However, the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, controlled by Republicans, just released its final report conclusively finding Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Sen. Mark Warner, a committee member, said the comprehensive report detailed “a breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections.”
Franklin Foer, reporter for the Atlantic, observed on Aug. 19 that the Senate report revealed, “The chairman of the Trump campaign was in daily contact with a Russian agent, constantly sharing confidential information with him. That alone makes for one of the worst scandals in American history.” Many Republican senators had the inside track to know these details when they failed to vote for Trump’s impeachment due to partisanship; they did not put their country first.
Our president has cozied up to Russia’s dictator numerous times since the 2016 election. He has purposefully held numerous off-the-record conversations with Putin since being elected. Trump pathetically took Putin’s word over our entire intelligence network to deny Russian election interference that was courted by his campaign. There is something beyond fishy with Trump’s love for Russia, and hopefully Americans will someday glean the truth behind this unseemly affiliation.
The president also continues refusing to release his tax returns. This is the candidate who claimed four years ago that he was undergoing an audit, and that he would release his tax returns upon its completion. Nothing has ever prevented Trump from disclosing his tax records, and rest assured, this audit will continue in perpetuity. Trump will never ever voluntarily provide financial transparency to the American people.
The Senate report further concluded that Trump had multiple conversations with Roger Stone about the timing and initiation of Wikileaks attacks disseminating hacked emails. We have all seen what the president does when he is caught engaging in criminal behavior: deny and counterattack while feigning no memory of speaking with Roger Stone. Let’s not forget that this “Stone cold” multiple count convicted felon was recently pardoned by the president.
“America’s” attorney general is now abusing his office to conduct an “independent” review of the propriety of the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s putrid campaign relationship with Russia. It was the Justice Department, under then-acting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (a Trump appointee), that appointed Mueller (a lifelong Republican) to complete the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election interference and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump.
The president claims he is the victim of a witch hunt. The irony of Trump’s false assertion is that the valid investigation’s continuance was led by Republicans. Trump’s strategy of squealing witch hunt was formulated to distract Americans from the truth. Think about how often Trump utilizes this tactic when his criminal endeavors are revealed.
William Barr, Trump’s political lackey, should do America a favor and resign. The president maneuvered to replace Jeff Sessions with Barr and then tweeted the following: “Hope you had fun investigating me. Now it’s my turn.” Trump already knew William Barr would start an inquiry, and his abuse of presidential power aided by the puppet attorney general makes Richard Nixon look like a choir boy.
I am not a Democrat — I’m registered as an independent, and Joe Biden wasn’t my first choice as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming election. However, after listening to his acceptance speech (one praised by Fox News commentators), it is apparent Biden will return normalcy and ethics to the White House.
Joe Biden will work to implement policy that benefits the majority of Americans. You will not see more tax cuts for the wealthy on Biden’s watch; recall Trump bragged about delivering more money to his rich donor attendees at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort.
The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report provided final confirmation enabling Americans to cut through dense smoke to remove Trump from office. Given our apocalyptic state, citizens should especially vote for Biden, a candidate whose character and record of accomplished public service define statesmanship.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.