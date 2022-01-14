To the best of my recollection, I have never personally met Jim Jones, Idaho columnist and former attorney general and chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. It’s possible that I argued cases in front of the Supreme Court when he served in that capacity, but if so that has been relegated to cobweb storage in my brain.
There was a time when I harbored distrust for Jim Jones even though we had never met. My impression during his lengthy and impressive career was that he bled red blood solely for the Republican Party irrespective of the merit of its position on various issues. Being an avowed independent, fealty to a party without the right to engage in independent thought or action grates upon me like a screeching chalkboard.
It wasn’t until Jim Jones became a columnist that I gained a new perspective regarding this fellow lawyer and humanitarian. For my money, honorable Jim is the best columnist writing in the state of Idaho. Some years ago, I messaged him that I appreciated his columns and the objective courage he exhibited in his writings. I didn’t always agree with him, but his legal training was evident; he did his homework and based his opinions upon law and facts.
Jim Jones and I exchanged emails and eventually conversed several times by telephone. His humble nature came through during our conversations, and I enjoyed reading his book about military service in Vietnam and the relationship he developed there in aiding an orphanage.
Thus, it bemused me to read that the Bonneville County Central Republican Committee passed a resolution seeking to eject this respected and distinguished man from the Idaho Republican Hall of Fame. The hypocrisy in that resolution speaks profoundly to an underlying problem that permeates our dominant two-party system.
Apparently, in obtuse political circles it is no longer acceptable to garner facts, engage in rational thought or proffer intelligent opinions contrary to the current “party-line.”
Is it any wonder America has become a politically dysfunctional mess, with a mentality exhibited particularly by numerous Republicans who continue to support (or fear) a past president whose modus operandi has always been that of deceit and criminality. An ex-president who betrayed American democracy for ego gratification and his desire to retain power at all costs; a pathetic figure who sought to destroy honest people whenever they revealed his illegal actions; a man who has the blood of innocents on his hands.
Denizens requiring unwavering loyalty exist in both parties, and it’s a contributing factor to Americans’ disillusionment with our flailing political system. The U.S. Constitution wasn’t written with this two-party fealty (dysfunction) in mind. There was a time when we respected debate on all issues and contrary opinion and compromise amidst colleagues. Nowadays, far too many people take stubborn pride in remaining intransigent and uninformed.
The problem for this faction of Idaho Republicans is that Jim Jones is too effective in challenging bad policies and actions within their/his party. When someone writes articulately, with a focus upon objectivity and facts, the only apparent solution is to try and oust the messenger.
Those hollow actions only serve to bolster respect amongst Idahoans (Republicans, Democrats and independents alike) who value articulate thought and the courage to challenge the status quo. Keep shooting straight bullets, Jim Jones! All Idahoans, including your Republican Party, need to hear your Hall of Fame voice advocating for governance within the law’s strictures including our constitution(s).
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.