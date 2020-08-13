Rumor has it that Canada is considering building a wall to keep coronavirus-infected Americans south of its border, and Mexico is clamoring to pay for Trump’s wall to keep afflicted U.S. citizens north of the Rio Grande.
Political humor aside, it’s alarming that the United States has the highest number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases and the greatest number of related deaths worldwide. This mounting loss of life, with its correlating economic upheaval, has crippled the American economy.
As Democrats and Republicans spar over additional survival aid for Americans and businesses, a point of contention in providing relief has been the handling of legal liability for exposing others to coronavirus.
Depending on how you spin statistics, we arguably live in the most litigious country in the world and have a substantial number of lawyers. Being one of them, you might assume that I support unfettered negligence responsibility for those who expose others to risks of COVID-19 infection. I do not. The last thing America needs at this time is a spate of litigation against individuals and entities for exposing others to coronavirus.
That said, the American Tort Reform Association reported that as of July 23, 2020, over 3,727 lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. relating to the COVID-19 pandemic as a circus of finger-pointing is already underway.
Legal actions are being filed against China, various governors, nursing care facilities, airlines, you name it, all seeking compensation for negligent handling of issues related to coronavirus.
Readers may recall that similar issues of liability exposure arose in the aftermath of the devastation that resulted from 9/11.
Our federal government and others were arguably negligent in failing to protect Americans on that horrific day. However, the U.S. Congress determined it would be better to minimize litigation and limit liability, and a compensation fund was created to aid victims.
In the case of COVID-19, creating that sort of fund would break our already broken bank, and allowing broad liability exposure through the tort system will compound the economic depression that already exists due to the coronavirus disruption.
Limiting legal actions regarding the spreading of COVID-19 is a prudent course of action. The federal government and states should enact legislation nationwide restricting actions to cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.
As businesses and agencies struggle to reopen and cope in this environment of rapidly shifting sands, they should not be confronted with coronavirus lawsuits absent proof of gross violations of safety protocol.
While contending that we should impose a high standard for liability in the arena of COVID-19, I am not an advocate for many of the tort reform restrictions that have been adopted in Idaho and elsewhere. Some are reasonable, and others are grossly unfair to citizens and were enacted through special interest lobbying.
An example of an unreasonable limitation is the cap on general damages under Idaho law. Absent proof of reckless conduct, consumers in Idaho are limited to a recovery of $250,000 (adjusted currently to about $350,000 through inflation) for their general damages. Someone negligently kills your parent or child, and that is the limit for your loss beyond actual damages. The same limit applies if someone paralyzes you or renders you brain damaged for life, and this limitation isn’t reasonable where profound loss is involved.
Liability standards and restrictions on damages are complex issues, and arguments exist for both sides of the equation depending upon the affected party or industry. Ultimately, these decisions come down to a balancing act, and the economic detriments of broad legal liability for spreading a pandemic are of a magnitude that sensible limitations should be studied and adopted.
However, as Americans face potential evictions and mortgage defaults, the federal and state governments ought to be focused upon delivering immediate aid where most needed. The issue of tying protective tort legislation to critical aid relief, insisted upon by Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, is a side-show that is hurting Americans during a time of critical need. It is important, but using it for political leverage is wrong when the need for effective relief is paramount.
In the interim, please do not contact me to sue China if you have contracted COVID-19. I’d rather walk across the sands of the Sahara than tackle that case.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.