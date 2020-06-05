I think that I might have broken the “unfollow” feature on Facebook in the past few weeks. I’ve found that putting Facebook bomb throwers in time out (aka, snooze for 30 days) works for about 30 days and a minute. After that it’s more of the same. Better just to wave bye bye once.
What bothers me about this is not that people have strongly held opinions. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. Nope, what bothers me is the degree to which a distressing number of people view the world in black and white with absolutely no quarter for anyone with even the most thoughtful dissenting point of view.
Everyone has some things that they are inflexible about — me included. That’s part of knowing who you are and what you stand for. A modicum of inflexibility is not the problem.
The problem is when you entire worldview is dictated by some extreme notion of how things work (or ought to work). If no argument that I or anyone else is can make will to cause you to pause, ponder and consider, well, what’s the use? If I want to spend my time talking to a brick wall, I’ll chat up my teenager.
The thing about all of this that most drives me crazy is the degree to which the ability to see the world only in high-contrast black and white, instead of innumerable shades of gray, has moved beyond our ken.
The world is nearly always complex. More often than not individuals and situations cannot be taken at face value. Motives are very often impure. Facts are sometimes slow to emerge. And as important as all of the above, more than one thing can be true at the same time.
The coronavirus pandemic is a perfect example of this. According to some, the rest of us are either liberal pansies rushing to surrender personal liberties as fast as we can or conservative dealers in death who care little about anything but their own personal liberties.
I don’t think I’m either of these. I don’t think that most of you are either. I’m more sure than I need to be that there is a pretty big middle ground between COVID-shaming and showing up at the governor’s mansion with an assault rifle.
In fact there is. I’ve encountered thoughtful arguments from across the reasonable region of the though spectrum on the best triage for the medical and economic crises precipitated by the pandemic. Since most of these discussions are nuanced and/or too complex for the wasteland that is TV news, and cannot be communicated via Facebook meme or in 280 characters, they get no oxygen.
I see the same division in the current George Floyd controversy. Mr. Floyd, as you are certainly aware, recently died while being detained by the Minneapolis police. There is almost no doubt that Mr. Floyd should still be alive and that the arresting officers are directly responsible for his death. But the devil is in the details.
The problem is that the death of Mr. Floyd, albeit outrageous, may not the best example upon which to hang your hat if social change is what you seek. There is evidence that this case may be proceeding along the same lines as the recent Freddy Gray case, in which all four arresting officers, despite being at the very least very likely criminally negligent in Mr. Gray’s demise, ultimately walked.
State’s Attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby (who I think is generally very bright and capable) was under immense public pressure due to protests, riots and civil unrest as a result of Mr. Gray’s death. This, in my opinion, resulted in an overly aggressive prosecution in which the defendants were overcharged and ultimately acquitted.
A better case for change is probably that of Breonna Taylor, the young woman who was recently shot to death by police in Louisville, Kentucky. Ms. Taylor lost her life at the hands of plainclothes officers who broke down her door and shot her in a botched drug raid likely instituted with the help of an illegally obtained “no knock” warrant. That’s an unambiguous outrage. And I don’t know why Ms. Taylor is not the face of the current protests. Perhaps as an educated profession she does not fit a narrative as well?
The Black Lives Matter/social justice warriors don’t want to hear any of this. Neither to the Blue Lives Matter/pocket Constitution crowd. All because it requires some thought. And thinking is a bridge too far for a lot of folks.
Seeing that a problem exists requires nothing overly difficult. The hard part is deciding how widespread the problem is and what best to do about it. In order for that to happen, especially in this current circumstance, some difficult conversations have to occur. I see absolutely no evidence that either of the aforementioned camps has much of an appetite for anything like that.
It’s way easier to lob grenades and ply in absolutes than to engage in thought. Similarly, it’s easy to assume that every issue can be summed up in a meme or a 280 character Tweet than it is do do the hard work of drilling down to figure out the complex stratigraphy of most consequential human events.
The common characteristic of people who engage in any of the above is intellectual indolence. And the one thing I have no time or patience for are people who are too lazy to figure things out.
I’ll need to get that “unfollow” feature fixed.
