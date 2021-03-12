The Idaho Legislature’s attitude toward sex education is basically that it doesn’t want to touch it with a 10-foot pole — except, perhaps, to push it further away. In a highly conservative state like Idaho, any legislation that seems to promote teaching children things that some parents don’t want them to learn, is taboo. A bill introduced in the current legislative session by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, which has (as of this writing) been passed by the House and sent to the Senate, seeks to further protect the state government from any charge of infringing on parental rights, no matter what the state’s obligation to provide education to its young people might entail.
Ehardt’s bill (No. 249) first divides the subject-matter of sex education into two parts: part one deals only with the biological facts of the human reproductive system; part two covers all other aspects of human sexuality. She then stipulates that a student can attend a class covering part two only with the express written consent of a parent. For part one, she retains the current law’s provision that a parent can submit a written request that excuses a child from such instruction. In other words, Ehardt proposes that a parent must opt-in if a child is to take part two; and they can still opt-out of a child’s taking part one.
The Idaho code, as it stands, devotes four chapters to sex education (in Title 33). The first, 33-1608, declares that parents and churches have “primary responsibility” for sex education, and that “the schools can only complement and supplement those standards which are established in the family.”
It further states that whether or not a school offers any form of sex education is up to the local school board and the community it serves. If a school board decides to do so, the Legislature urges that the program stress “the knowledge and appreciation of the important place the family home holds in the social system of our culture.” It should “supplement the work in the home and the church in giving youth the scientific, physiological information for understanding sex and its relation to the miracle of life, including knowledge of the power of the sex drive and the necessity of controlling that drive by self-discipline.” Finally, it should “focus upon helping youth acquire a background of ideals and standards and attitudes which will be of value to him now and later when he chooses a mate and establishes his own family.”
Ehardt’s bill retains this chapter in its entirety, despite the fact that: 1) it implies, by the use of “him,” “he,” and “his,” that only males need receive such instruction; 2) it takes an ultra-conservative view of how to deal with sexual urges; 3) it uses the trite phrase “the miracle of life,” which has religious overtones and ignores the fact that human reproduction is commonplace and basically like reproduction in all other mammals.
In chapter 33-1609, the existent code defines the subject-matter of sex-education as simply “the study of the anatomy and the physiology of human reproduction.” Ehardt’s bill adds to this her second area of study — called “human sexuality” — and specifies that it should include these topics: sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, eroticism, sexual pleasure and sexual intimacy.
Ehardt leaves unaltered chapter 33-1610, which requires that “parents and school district community groups” take part in the “planning, development, evaluation and revision of any instruction in sex education.”
In the final chapter, 33-1611, the existing code describes the way in which any parent or guardian may excuse their child from attending a sex education class. Ehardt adds her own proposed procedure whereby a parent must submit written permission in order for a child to take the “human sexuality” part of the course.
The existing law on sex education is obviously archaic, incomplete, biased and faulty. Ehardt’s bill, while it recognizes the need to update the code with respect to various aspects of what she calls “human sexuality,” fails to include in such instruction several vitally important topics, and then makes sure that students who wish to learn about the subject, but have parents who prefer them to remain ignorant about it, will be unable to acquire the information they seek.
Ehardt claims to have used the World Health Organization as a guide to her list of topics for “human sexuality.” Anyone who has looked at the WHO publication titled “International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education” (and I strongly recommend such a perusal) will realize just how much she leaves out. To name just a few, critical, topics: she makes no mention of contraception; she fails to include discussion of sexually transmitted diseases; she omits abortion; she ignores issues such as sexual rights, gender equality and sexual violence. Perhaps the omission of these topics was unintentional, but I suspect that she left them out because of her personal convictions, and the fear that their inclusion would damage her bill’s chances of becoming law.
Wouldn’t we all agree that our public high schools are under an obligation to provide teenagers with information that they need to know? Is there any area of knowledge that is more urgently needed by teens than how to deal responsibly with sexuality? Is there any realm of ignorance more likely to harm a teenager’s present and future life than ignorance of the risks of sexual activity? In my opinion, comprehensive sex education is not something that a parent, by simply doing nothing, should be able to prevent a child from receiving. Quite the contrary: A complete course in sex education should be required of all high school students.
I acknowledge that parents have their rights but, in my view, those rights do not trump a young person’s right to learn. Parents are, after all, free to lobby their school boards regarding the content of classes. They are also free to home school or send their child to a sectarian school that agrees with their opinions about what children should remain ignorant of. It is not a public school’s job to tailor its curriculum to the religiously generated convictions of its students’ parents. Would an Idaho high school accede to a parent’s request that a child be excused from biology class because Darwin will be discussed and the parent believes evolution is contrary to biblical teaching? Of course not.
We must keep in mind that, in this country, by the time our young people are 18 years old, two-thirds of them have had sexual relations. Have those interactions been consensual, respectful and responsible? Have they had positive consequences in terms of personal growth and increased sensitivity to others’ needs, rights and concerns? Is there any doubt that providing adequate sex education in high school would increase the likelihood that the answer to those questions would, in the future, be “yes”?
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.