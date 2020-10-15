Lately, much has been said in public and on Facebook regarding the Pocatello Education Association, otherwise known as the PEA. Much of this is based upon a complete misunderstanding of the organization and its purpose.
The Pocatello Education Association is a member-driven and positive ally for educators, students and families in our community. Since its founding charter in 1921, the PEA has been an important part of the Pocatello-Chubbuck community in advocating for high-quality education provided by respected and trained professionals in a safe learning environment. It is a representative organization in which members elect an executive board, consisting of a president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, two elementary representatives and two secondary representatives. The purpose of the PEA is to provide resources and advocacy to our members and to represent their interests to the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District administration and the Board of Trustees. It is also the responsibility of the association to negotiate the master agreement with School District 25 for all certified staff.
As part of our mission, PEA advocates for its members within their own building and district wide. The association frequently checks in with its members to see how they are doing, to ensure every staff member’s due process rights are maintained, and to provide representation to any member who is called in for administrative meetings. The PEA also engages in positive collaboration with the district to help make the best decisions for students, staff, and the community.
The PEA is the voice and representation of the education community in Pocatello and Chubbuck. We provide professional development opportunities for all educators in the school district regardless of membership. In non-COVID times, we have staff appreciation dinners and participate in the Idaho State University homecoming parade, the Kind Community Kick Off, and the ISU scholarship drive. We have also partnered with various groups in the community for school supply drives and helped disseminate information to all public secondary schools in Pocatello for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen Writing Competition. In the last two years, with the assistance of the Idaho Education Association's Children’s Fund, we have provided $8,880 to Pocatello and Chubbuck families to help with food, clothing, medication and school supplies.
As an association, our members have worked to better the education profession in Pocatello and in Idaho. For example, members of the Pocatello Education Association have traveled to Boise to testify in front of legislative committees and meet with our elected representatives, including the governor. We have served on several State Department of Education committees and spoken at community meetings regarding educational issues. We also serve on every committee in School District 25.
Over the last several years, the PEA has worked diligently toward a collaborative relationship with the district in the belief that working together was more beneficial to both staff and students than working at odds. This diligence, by both the PEA and the district, has been successful and the relationship between the PEA and the district has become more positive, productive and proactive. We have been invited to serve on additional committees, including the 2020-2021 School Reopening Planning Committee, and are asked to provide input on new policies and procedures. We may not always agree with the district’s decisions, but we are the voice of educators at the table.
As president, I am sometimes seen as the sole decision maker for the PEA. This could not be further from the truth. I am in constant communication with teachers and staff, and all decisions are coordinated through the PEA Executive Board. During our preparations for negotiations, I hold meetings with certified staff and send surveys so that teachers dictate the direction of the PEA. In recent months, I have provided both members and non-members with the opportunity to provide input into returning to school and the reopening plan. I collate all information, remove any names, and present it to the district and board members either in the Board of Trustees public meetings or via email. I also share the survey results with PEA members. I do not censor information or choices, nor do I cherry-pick what I present to the board and the district.
Before every school board meeting that deals with the school schedule, I ask for input from all staff either in the form of emails or, more recently, a survey. Because the PEA has diverse opinions, the information collected is used as a guide in the decision-making process. However, all comments and survey data, even those that are not in the majority, are shared. With the recent issue of COVID, recommendations are based on the majority input, as well as the most current scientific and medical data, especially local data from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Our PEA represents all teachers and staff as a collective group. Although differing opinions may occur within our community, we continuously strive to work together to provide the best educational environment for our students and the best working environment for our staff.
Mary Anne McGrory is a 30-year veteran educator and teaches seventh- and eighth-grade geography at Alameda Middle School. She was elected president of the Pocatello Education Association in 2016.