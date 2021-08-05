There are some things at which politicians suck. Turning complex science into campaign ads tops the list.
The disconnect between science and politics is deep and fundamental. Science is skeptical and independent. Politicians owe loyalty to platforms, parties, caucuses and donors. Science challenges the status quo. Politicians in power are the status quo. Science’s answers are often relative, detailed and lead to more questions. Politicians seek certainty, sound bites and an undisputed win.
Nothing showcases this more than COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control researchers worked hard to form strategies reducing airborne contagion. Their initial paper recommending mask-wearing was exhaustive and informative, containing nine examples where masks should not be worn and eight considerations for personal judgement.
The CDC guidance spelled out the well-known eating and drinking exceptions, but also advised to not mask children under 2, individuals with nasal or throat obstructions, when communicating with the hearing-impaired or when working around moving equipment at head level. The CDC also cautioned against wearing wet masks or those requiring repeated adjustment. These exceptions are necessary to follow the Hippocratic Oath: Do more good than harm.
Now enter the politicians. Oregon was among the first to impose statewide masking. The state’s elected leaders crafted a simple order imposing “the CDC guidance document.” Law enforcement dutifully printed the technical paper and began verifying if the unmasked could claim any one of the 17 “exceptions” to recommended masking. Not surprisingly, they quickly gave up that effort.
In truth, the CDC didn’t produce any document that lent itself to a “mandate,” but politicians still had reasons to defer to “the scientists.” National pollster Gallup publishes an annual ranking of 15 top professions, asking Americans to rate each for credibility. For years now the most trusted professions have been nurses and doctors. The least are car salesmen and members of Congress. Car sellers always object to ranking so close to politicians.
When politicians mandate a doctor’s advice, they are translating a message from a highly credible source into the language of the least credible source.
As expected, much is lost in translation. Politicians speak in five-second sound bites. But scientists write 26-page research papers supplemented by peer reviews. Will removing the four Lower Snake dams rescue Idaho’s wild salmon runs? You’ll spend hours with fisheries biologists who cross-reference trends in commercial fishing and changing ocean temperatures and you’ll still not know the answer. Give credit to the Congressman who, when asked for a five-second answer, truthfully replies, “I don’t know.”
The growing fad to make everything in life political, from what we eat to how we view our own complexion, is not helpful. If politics is not suited to conveying complex science, maybe it shouldn’t try. Thomas Jefferson, perhaps the most science-curious crafter of American governance, observed that “our legislators are not sufficiently apprised of the rightful limits of their power; that their true office is to declare and enforce only our natural rights and duties, and to take none of them from us.”
Jefferson is too often ignored when fear makes it politically expedient to force citizens to comply with science. Mandatory injection with emergency use vaccines is being hotly debated. But it should be taboo for any scientist to trash civil liberties in the name of science since protecting such liberty isn’t their expertise. And when politicians trade civil liberty for a “guarantee to end the pandemic,” they are over-promising what they cannot possibly deliver, and operating well outside their “rightful power.”
Not everything is political. Science doesn’t have to be shackled to politics. Concrete data, reproducible research and peer-reviewed observation already tell us that vaccines work. Recorded history tells us that, of all political systems leading to human happiness, it is accountable personal freedom that works.
Let those two facts sink in and consider the possibility that science and politics may speak different languages, but they can each speak eloquently for themselves.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting Chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.