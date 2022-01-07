This morning I sat down with coffee and my collection of digital newspapers and scanned the headlines knowing what the hot topic was going to be — the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
As one might imagine, papers that lean left featured a full-court press with dozens and dozens of stories concerning Jan. 6 (it took 30 minutes to get to a Washington Post story that did not deal with the insurrection), while papers in the center and leaning right had less coverage. This event, like most everything else these days, is viewed almost entirely through a partisan lens
Personally, I consider the events of Jan. 6 to be a shameful blot on our nation's history — the stuff of banana republics. And despite hyperventilation on the left, I don't think they are generally overstating (for once) how serious Jan. 6 was. Even very conservative publications like National Review and Daily Wire have called out the events of Jan. 6 for what they were — a boneheaded attempt to overturn a legitimate election, egged on by the megalomaniac who lost.
To be sure, many on the right are willing, unfortunately, to minimize, excuse or explain away what happened on Jan. 6 as either not all that bad or not bad at all. There's the false flag theory, which is supported by zero evidence. There's the schmucks-who-meant-no-harm-but-got-caught-up-in-the-moment gambit that, as a point of fact, is not proving very beneficial to those who've been attempting to use it as a legal defense.
Then there are the people who firmly believe that the election was, in fact, stolen and that Republicans such as Vice President Mike Pence were complicit in the steal. This theory has a lot of traction among the microchips-in-vaccines crowd.
As bad of an event as I believe Jan. 6 to be, it's not the only major incident of violence, insurrection and murder we've had in the past few years. It's just the biggest one that makes the right look terrible.
Since 2020, various BLM and other protests from the left have resulted in at least 25 deaths, over 14,000 arrests and billions of dollars of property damage in cities such as Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis. In the cases of Seattle and Portland, especially, activities that occurred under the guise of protesting for social justice happen to meet any reasonable definition of insurrection.
One of the reasons I've found myself politically homeless for most of this century is that, unlike a lot of people in this country, I think that all of this is bad. Peaceful assembly and protest is your constitutional right. War, murder and violence are not.
I don't see much daylight between right-wing knuckleheads storming the Capitol and left-wing knuckleheads illegally occupying and/or otherwise rendering unlivable portions of Portland and Seattle. It's criminal behavior both ways; it's just the signs and slogans that are different.
A few weeks ago I was able to visit Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park. I'm fascinated by all things Abraham Lincoln and have visited many places related to Lincoln and his presidency. While at Fort Jefferson, I found my way to Dr. Samuel Mudd's prison cell. For those of you who may not know, Samuel Mudd was a physician who aided John Wilkes Booth in his flight after assassinating Lincoln. Whether or not this aid was rendered by Mudd with full knowledge of Booth's actions or not is an interesting argument among historians. But the verdict rendered in that time resulted in Mudd being imprisoned in Fort Jefferson.
Just as in Lincoln's time, the factors currently bolstering violent unrest (among elements of both the left and the right) are complicated. But I think that in our time it's fair to say that ignorance plays a major role. Ignorance of history, ignorance of civics, ignorance of reality.
On the first day of Black History Month, Feb. 1, 2021, a statue of Abraham Lincoln residing in Julia Davis Park in Boise was vandalized with red paint and feces. The perpetrator was identified as Terry Joe Wilson, a BLM activist and former Boise State University adjunct faculty member. Vandalizing a statue of Lincoln, especially one located in Idaho, is an act that reflects a profound ignorance of history.
Or perhaps a profound love of drugs, which were in Wilson's possession when he was arrested, along with a firearm.
It's no different on the right. Almost to a person, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists have made, in their legal defenses, absurd claims indicating profound ignorance of not only the laws of the land, but of basic civics.
It's difficult for me to wrap my mind around the concept that there are people who actually believe all of the silly Q-Anon and conspiracy crap that was used to wind the Jan. 6 knuckleheads up. I don't take much of what I get from the media at face value either, but there's a fair bit of real estate between that and secret cabals, pedophile rings and other things that Trump was to expose had he won a second term.
Who knows what drugs those people are taking.
