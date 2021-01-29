We have witnessed our country struggle in its efforts to fight the war against the coronavirus. The ramifications are many. So far, more than 430,000 fellow Americans have died from the coronavirus. The seven-day average for the number of deaths is at 3,073. The number of people who died due to this virus has surpassed the totals amassed during World War I or World War II. Ironically, only in the Civil War did more people die due to Americans warring with each other. We are not facing this COVID-19 pandemic with the same united resolve we have met other challenges. Collectively, we should be outraged by accumulating hardships, suffering and deaths.
On March 19 last year, President Donald Trump declared the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 is “our big war.” “It’s a medical war. We have to win this war. It’s very important.” He went on to state what our perspective should be, “I view it as a, in a sense, a wartime president. We had the best economy we’ve ever had. And then, one day, you have to close it down in order to defeat this enemy.” Nearly two months later, on May 6, he expounded on his perspective, “We went through the worse attack we’ve ever had on our country. This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this. And it should never happened. Could’ve been stopped in China. It should’ve been stopped right at the source. And it wasn’t.”
Our nation has been fast to push money at this issue and slow to figure out an intricate battle plan that aggressively takes on our common enemy and thwarts its power. While many are sick and dying, others suffer from the economic constraints this Pandemic has thrust on the U.S. economy and the global economy. We have heard people relate their experiences of loved ones who died alone or others who cannot shake this illness's lingering effects. We have also listened to the stories of people who have no work prospect, who have had to shut down their businesses or have depleted years of saving. The pain shared by person after person is heartbreaking. We have fumbled our response to this pain.
As a result, life is limited, people are isolated, many have lost jobs, a significant number of businesses are struggling, many cannot meet their bills, and the hope of victory appears to be far off. More financial aid is deemed necessary. This action comes despite the U.S. government appropriating approximately $3.479 trillion to fight the effects of COVID-19. The current dialogue is that we need to generate an additional $1.9 trillion for extended relief. Included is the proposal for another $1,400 per person in stimulus checks.
My initial reaction was that there is a limit as to how far we can push our deficit. The idea that everyone would receive another $1,400 seems to be like trying to hit only the bullseye while firing with a shotgun loaded with hundreds of pellets. The motivation is to help those in need. For others who still are financially secure or stable, it functions merely as a wealth enhancement. Many who receive the stimulus funds pass those funds straight through to investments or retirement accounts. Money used in this manner will have a negligible economic effect on those who are suffering.
My second thought was that if there is another round of stimulus checks, they must be focused to produce maximum results. There should be a deliberate plan for the proposed $1,400 stimulus checks to effect a fast return for the economy. Putting money into savings, 401Ks, IRAs or the stock market serves only self-indulgence. Such actions fail the purpose of holding together an economic foundation for those who are suffering among us.
If those who are financially secure or stable receive checks, they should demonstrate how they productively used the funds. Somehow it has to translate into economic spending, which fosters job security. Their use could run the gamut from purchasing home renovations or business renovations to prepaying vacations or purchasing prepaid subscriptions for restaurants and other services. It could come in the form of vouchers that have to be redeemed by prepaying for services to be provided when things get back to normal. We need to develop a specific plan.
People in our community and around the nation who were living successfully, and now, through no fault of their own, are jobless, need help. They are now cast adrift in a churning economic sea. They have been treading water and will go under if help and support do not manifest soon. Stimulus funds need to be used to help people survive and stabilize our economy. Targeted stimulus efforts offer better solutions than funds haphazardly offered.
Still reluctant about increasing our national deficit, my thoughts shifted to how much it has cost us to fight wars in which we are still engaged. The war on terror in the Middle East, according to a study produced by the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University, has cost the U.S. $6.4 trillion. Additionally, The Project on Government Oversight has posted an article by Mark Thompson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. In his article, he assesses the costs of our never-ending wars. He calculated the expense of these never-ending wars to be $6.409 trillion.
Every time we borrow, we expand the national debt and create increased ongoing obligations to pay interest on that debt. This reality should make us concerned about failing to be able to pay our way. For example, financing our war on terror is estimated to have produced $965 billion of the $6.409 trillion we have expended.
The costs of war are realities we must consider as we function as the world's leading country. The price we willingly embrace as essential also serves as the context for setting our priorities — how we ultimately establish our values. This context defines what is most important to secure the welfare of this country and its people. Projections are that this virus will claim another 100,000 to 200,000 of our fellow Americans and further compromise our economy.
Against this backdrop, we have to pose clarifying questions. For example: How does the cost of unending foreign wars stack up against our financial commitment and determination for winning the battle against the coronavirus here at home?
The Rev. Roger Bray is a native of Pocatello. He is the pastor of Central Christian Church and is a Pocatello City Council member. He attended Northwest Christian University and the University of Oregon for his undergraduate degree, and received a Master of Divinity from Texas Christian University. During his more than 25 years of ministry in Pocatello he has been consistently engaged with agencies addressing the less fortunate in our community.