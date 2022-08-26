Paul Entrikin

How can we account for the differences in the opinions, values and priorities between those who pledge allegiance to the “progressive” standards and all those who shake my hand, slap me on the back and offer words of encouragement? Each “camp” is appalled that the other side can’t see the obvious correctness of their positions. Each “camp” is frustrated that the “others” can’t see the errors of their ways and they wonder why their opposition persists in clinging to their dogma so tenaciously. It’s a puzzle I have been thinking about.

Each side of the coin in today’s social, political and religious affair has an ardent base of self-supporting, cheering throngs. Those who support unlimited abortions, critical race theory, climate crises, gun control, etc., can point to a bevy of renowned champions. Likewise, those with polar opposite opinions have the support of equally credible leaders and sources. Each side of almost any issue can easily find support and validation for their positions and beliefs in all forms of media and further validation from well known personalities.