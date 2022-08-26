How can we account for the differences in the opinions, values and priorities between those who pledge allegiance to the “progressive” standards and all those who shake my hand, slap me on the back and offer words of encouragement? Each “camp” is appalled that the other side can’t see the obvious correctness of their positions. Each “camp” is frustrated that the “others” can’t see the errors of their ways and they wonder why their opposition persists in clinging to their dogma so tenaciously. It’s a puzzle I have been thinking about.
Each side of the coin in today’s social, political and religious affair has an ardent base of self-supporting, cheering throngs. Those who support unlimited abortions, critical race theory, climate crises, gun control, etc., can point to a bevy of renowned champions. Likewise, those with polar opposite opinions have the support of equally credible leaders and sources. Each side of almost any issue can easily find support and validation for their positions and beliefs in all forms of media and further validation from well known personalities.
The threshold for compromise, considering or even hearing a belief, a value or an opinion other than the “correct one” is so high that censorship has become an accepted, even encouraged, defense mechanism. Even in this the “sides” of an issue can only see the righteousness of their own censorship while they deride the “others” as evil incarnate for their brand of censorship.
The issue of the appropriate books in school libraries comes to mind. Older classics were written at a time when all sorts racial and religious biases were widely held and accepted as the truth of the day based on the interactions and life experiences of the populations of the day. Mormons were the villains in many of the Sherlock Holmes stories. Racial stereotypes, degrading words and racial themes that were acceptable in literature and children's stories just a few years ago now are deemed offensive and are not allowed today. Sensitivities are so alert that it is difficult for authors or screen writers to cast a villain in print or in film without a crushing backlash. So, should we ban the “classics” from school libraries?
Another issue of the moment deals with explicit pornography in school libraries. Despite progressive claims, no one is for banning books. I don’t think either side opposes having parents read and share whatever they think is in the best interest of their children. The objection raised is that by having library books that promote and illustrate explicit sex acts the school system is endorsing and validating any and all sexual proclivities. One side would have children maintain their sexual innocence and rely upon parents to guide their children's sexual awakening. The other side seeks to have public schools validate the wholesomeness of any and all expressions of sexuality at an early age, even before children have any settled concept of sex. Each side of the issue has proponents and “proofs” that theirs is the correct and the most child-helpful approach.
What’s so odd is that the same people who rage at the intolerance and racial bigotry of the past and who fight so hard against it today are the very ones so quick to demonstrate the same sort of bigotry themselves. The target may be different now, but the sweeping bias and prejudice is the same or worse. Are the words tossed about by liberals such as “deplorable,” “anti-vaxxer,” “racist,” “misogynist,” “Bible Hugger,” etc., any less offensive and bigoted to conservatives than are the words and themes in “A Study in Scarlet” to Mormons or the story of “Epaminondas and his Auntie” to Blacks?
School library book issues are just an example of the gaps between progressives and the rest of us. How can next door neighbors hold such different positions on so many subjects? The only thing I can come up with is that, neighbors though we may be, our life experiences must have been wildly different. If not the experiences themselves then at least the way each of us handled and reacted to those experiences must have been really dissimilar. If the choice is “nature” or “nurture” creating the social, political and religious divisions among us, I’ll go with nurture.
If our differences of opinion are due to our different life experiences then those with whom I differ are not progressive “deplorables.” They’re just folks who have different life experience from mine. They can’t change their experiences any more than I can change mine. I can’t go back and have my parents not divorce. I can’t go back in time and not fight in Vietnam. I can’t undo the middle-class life I enjoyed. I’ve never been unemployed, arrested, or raped. I have felt the hand of the supernatural (God, if you will) take an active role in my life. Not everyone has had a large family with all the joy, work and pain that comes with it. Working as a second generation employee of a major oil, gas and chemical company was certainly a life changing, value-forming experience too. I’ve lived and worked all over the first, second and third worlds. And there’s the fact that I’m older than most people too. I can’t undo those experiences and the ways they shaped my judgment.
So when I get hearty handshakes, pats on the back and “keep it up” encouragement from friends, neighbors and strangers I remind myself that these folks must have life experiences similar to mine. When others don’t see the world and what’s wholesome, positive, or productive the way I see things it’s probably because they have not been where I’ve been or done the things I’ve done. This doesn’t make anyone “better” or their experiences more or less valuable than mine or anyone’s, but perhaps it accounts for the entrenched polar points of view that exist today.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.