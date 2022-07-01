I have the habit of watching a movie or TV show and waiting for the bad guy to turn good. He or she can perform any amount of despicable acts, but I am still sitting there, eating chips, hoping to see some sort of repentance or soft humanity develop in the character. That is how I want the plane to land; all made right in the end. My naivete often disappoints me.
In contrast to the title of this column, I guess I am searching with my good eye open, not closed. Giving the bad guy the benefit of the doubt has always been my style. It has caused me great disappointment in both my personal and professional life. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant had a similar habit of trusting cabinet members, various appointees and those he thought to be allies. This made him the victim of scandal many times over in his presidency. Could I possibly be like him? Not the worst quality to be aligned with such a great man I suppose.
As I have grown older, not necessarily wiser, my good eye is not as open as it once was. I would not say it is tightly closed, but it has definitely narrowed to a more cynical, myopic squint. This change is a help, not a hindrance: iI allows me to focus the light on my retina of reasoning and judgment.
We search throughout our lives for the paradigm that fits us best. As children, we start out as fully trusting and thinking everything and everyone is awesome and great. Life experience then starts to harden us and make us skeptical. This decline in outlook can be sad — even tragic. I have often thought there is a reason Christ loved the little children so deeply. It was because of their demeanor, their outlook on others’ actions and existence that made them that way. Most of us bond instantly with babies or toddlers. Have you ever noticed how great a newborn baby smells? Is it from pheromones in their sweat and skin that appeal to us so we don't eat them like some species do to ensure further mating and progeny? Or is it because we recognize their innocence — that their good eyes are open and have 20/20 vision for the positive things? And we want that as well?
I acknowledge that there is so much “bad” in the world that it is difficult to feel optimism or hope. It surrounds and envelopes us on a daily basis. We struggle to control our environment and our emotions. The only coin from my pocket I can offer to you and me is to keep our good eyes open, both of them. Never stop searching and waiting for the bad guy to do good. If you cannot find the good in others and in the world, then make good things happen yourself.
As Benjamin Franklin once said, “Never wrap your talents in a napkin. … Either write things worth reading or do things worth the writing.” If we come close to meeting this goal, then others can rightly say to us, “Job well done!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.