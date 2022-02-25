The public needs to be made aware of some of the major changes that Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has planned with regards to the removal of the tracks at Alameda and Franklin middle schools. The Irving middle school track was removed last year and replaced with more grass and a two-lane asphalt “walking path.” The removal of these tracks will put a great strain on the most accommodating middle school athletic program. Track and Field is a no cut sport and offers dozens of events for all levels of ability and gender. Hundreds of students go out for track and have the chance to improve themselves both physically and mentally. By removing these tracks, it will be next to impossible for the middle school track teams to operate, practice and compete at an acceptable and safe level.
The district will tell you that they are not getting rid of the middle school track programs and that they have a “plan” for the changes but this plan is greatly flawed and the public needs to know what it is. First, it is obvious that a two-lane asphalt walking path is NOT a good option to practice on. Asphalt is slick and dangerous to run on especially if wet or if practicing hurdles. The district may tell you they have a plan to put a rubber coating over the asphalt, and that may help a little with the slippage issue but there are still multiple problems with practicing on this type of a walking path. The tracks will not be regulation in distance and thus it is very difficult to coach and properly teach athletes how to run their various events. There are usually 6 to 8 lanes on a track. Each lane has various exchange zones for the relays and many other marks for the different running events such as the 100m, 200m, 400m, etc. You also cannot run many athletes on the two-lane track at one time. If I am a coach and want to find out who my best 800m, 400m or 200m runners are then I want to put 6 to 8 runners on the track at one time and let them race…not just 2 or 3. Trying to use this type of a track to properly train track athletes would be like making your basketball teams train and practice on the short outdoor cement or asphalt courts and then taking them to a regulation court for the game.
Another thing the district will tell you is that they have plans to bus the middle school athletes to the larger high school fields a couple of times a week so they can practice on a regulation track. Irving will be bussed to Century, Franklin to Highland and Hawthorne will share their track with Pocatello High School. I am not sure what the district will do with Alameda. All middle school track meets will also be held on these regulation tracks. I would think that anyone can see the myriad of problems that this option creates. I will share the first major concern and that is you have too many athletes. I coached track at Irving for many years and we did share our facility with Poky. It was nightmare for all of the high school coaches and athletes and the same for the middle school. At Irving we had 125 to 160 track athletes and I know that Poky had 60 or more athletes. This is NOT a safe environment and is NOT conducive to a productive practice. Not to mention it is not fair to both the high school and middle school coaches and athletes. Plus, whenever there is a track meet at the track, then the practicing team cannot use the track. I have spoken to some high school and middle school administrators and coaches and none that I have spoken to favor or agree with this plan. I think another serious concern should be that you will have 11-, 12-, 13-, and 14-year-old athletes in the company of much older students and this could also cause serious problems. The other concern is the continual cost of bussing all the athletes back and forth from their middle school to the high school tracks.
The question is, why is the district doing this? One district official said no other middle schools in the state have tracks. This is not true because I have been to middle school tracks in other cities in Idaho. Plus, what does that matter? We should feel good that we have provided this for our children. Another reason the district gives is that the tracks cost too much to maintain. While I do know that it is expensive to upgrade and redo these tracks, it is definitely the right thing to do. I mean the district is planning on spending millions of dollars to put in artificial turf at the high school football fields so why shouldn’t they improve the middle school tracks. There is also another “hidden” agenda the district has. The reason they tore out the Irving middle school track was so they could widen and lengthen the field to make it a regulation soccer field that had lights for night games. By doing this the district could use it for their high school soccer games and also rent it out to the gate city soccer club. I have nothing against soccer as I have 7 of my own grandchildren who play soccer. But I do NOT want tracks destroyed simply to make room for more soccer fields. I also know the price tag that the Irving make-over cost and it would have been nearly a “wash” to just redo their track. That being said, I know the cost to redo the Alameda and Franklin tracks would cost more than their plans to tear them out, widen the fields and add the obscure walking path, but is it really worth it?
In a recent board meeting the district said they have to spend the MILLIONS of COVID relief money that the government gave them before 2024. I have seen some of the projects the district has and many are not nearly as important as preserving these middle school tracks. I am not sure of the price tag to redo the tracks but I would guess it is somewhere between $350,000 to $500,000 dollars. That is a lot of money but the district does have it and it would cost the tax payers nothing. If these tracks are redone then they could be used by the middle schools for both practice and meets. Thus, not displacing the high school athletes. In addition, if the tracks are properly maintained and cared for, they can last up to twenty years.
It is also worth mentioning that more track and field scholarships are available and given than that of other sports. This gives student athletes a great chance at higher education that they may not have received. To get a track scholarship you have to work hard and develop the skills needed. You cannot do this on two-lane walking paths. I can name dozens of track athletes from Pocatello and Chubbuck who did/do have college scholarships and their journey began in middle school and on the middle school tracks. One of them is my son, Elijah Armstrong. He holds all the middle school and many high school records for the state of Idaho and even two national high school records, not to mention his collegiate accomplishments. His very first race was on the now removed Irving track. It would be a shame if these tracks are destroyed and no one rises up to challenge these accomplishment of Elijah. Records are meant to be broken and it is our duty to help the next generation accomplish such feats by giving them quality facilities and opportunities.
I know the patrons and students of SD25 want the best for their education and extracurricular activities. I implore everyone who does care to reach out to the district and the board and put a stop to the destruction of the two remaining tracks at our middle schools. Please take a stand and let your voices be heard.
Clayton Armstrong is a lifelong resident of Pocatello, a 1978 graduate of Pocatello High School, and a graduate of Idaho State University. He retired after a 33-year teaching career with School District 25. He was a coach in the district for 35 years, including 20 years at Pocatello High School. Armstrong also owns a local business, Armstrong Sprinklers and Landscaping LLC.