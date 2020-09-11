Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei attended the Republican National Convention last month, specifically President Donald Trump’s nomination acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. According to this paper (9/3/20), Schei referred to it as “awesome, humbling and surreal.”
A few questions arise for Police Chief Schei, the City Council led by Mayor Blad and for the citizens of Pocatello, both past and present, who have said nothing about Schei’s attendance at the RNC.
Was Chief Schei’s “awesome, humbling and surreal” reference to being at the White House itself, a location historically off limits for partisan events?
Schei said “any time you get invited to the White House you absolutely take that opportunity.” He continued, “when you get an invitation from the sitting president, it’s not something you turn down.” The article referred to this as being invited “by a sitting head of state.”
Here is where the line blurs due to the White House being used for an official RNC event. Schei speaks as though he had been invited to a state dinner, to serve on a blue-ribbon commission or to participate in a round table on policing. He was not. He wasn’t asked to by Trump. He was chosen by the Fraternal Order of Police.
Because Trump was allowed to skirt our norms and traditions in this way, this city’s chief of police was able to frame his trip to the White House as on official, non-partisan business.
Was consideration given to the Hatch Act, a long-standing law that forbids federal employees from participating in political activity, a law violated repeatedly as the White House was used in this untraditional manner? He was witness to multiple violations of the law. Did it not bother him?
It matters even in small ways like this that the White House was used as the venue for Trump’s acceptance speech. The corruption and dubious ethics matter.
Was Chief Schei referring to his being chosen by the Fraternal Order of Police as “awesome”? It surely is a great honor to represent an organization of 355,000 members. Where does that number come from? It comes from reporting last week (Fox News, 9/4/20) when the police union announced their endorsement of President Trump. Does Chief Schei consider himself among the 355,000 strong giving Trump their “full and enthusiastic support”? If so, how was his representing them not a partisan act?
In previous years, particularly 2012, the national police union donated heavily to Democrats. Since, donations had become more bipartisan. Now in 2020, the Fraternal Order of Police has for the first time given more money to Republicans. This can’t possibly be due to the “law and order” rhetoric of our current president, can it?
To be fair, the FEC has no record of Schei giving to either party.
Despite the police chief asserting his RNC attendance was not motivated by partisanship, how can partisanship be separated from his trip? Did he cheer for the highly partisan statements made my
President Trump? Another speaker that night was former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani who gave a particularly partisan doom-and-gloom speech alluded to Democrat-led cities as actual war zones. Was that not partisan?
Was Schei “humbled” by being seated with Customs and Border Patrol agents whom he joined in cheering when the president celebrated what his “policy of pro-American immigration”? That policy, the president noted, includes the success of The Wall, banning sanctuary cities and safeguarding federal health care “for American citizens, not for illegal aliens.” Illegal aliens, a term often used by those on the right to denigrate and dehumanize immigrants. Is that what Schei himself calls the undocumented immigrants in Pocatello who work in potato fields, contribute in numerous ways to the community and pay taxes?
Chief Schei also told this paper that making Idaho a safe place to live is at the top of his priority list. Does the risk of bringing coronavirus home from an event of more than one thousand people square with that priority of keeping Pocatello safe? Schei was seen twice on camera during the speech, his Pocatello Police Department dress uniform recognizable. He was shoulder-to-shoulder with his law enforcement colleagues not wearing a mask. He flew commercial, traveling through four airports; he stayed in a popular hotel; and, he presumably ate in restaurants. Did he wear a mask then? Why not at the White House?
In March, the Pocatello Police Department announced changes to protocol due to the coronavirus. Those changes included not sending officers out to vehicle burglaries and thefts, instead taking those reports over the phone. Residents were asked to come to their doors rather than officers entering homes. And, the department would be asking anyone requesting an officer on scene whether they had any flu-like symptoms. If this approach was good enough for the department he runs, why did he disregard public health while on the South Lawn?
How do we know he flew commercial and stayed in a hotel? That wasn’t reported in this paper. A FOIA request to the city unearthed the fact that Schei traveled on the city’s dime. He stayed at the Hamilton Hotel, a luxury hotel in downtown D.C. According to receipts submitted for reimbursement, Pocatello taxpayers will foot the bill for Schei’s trip to the tune of $1,347.25. If the Fraternal Order of Police selected him, why didn’t the union pay?
Did Mayor Blad know Schei would be attending the RNC? Did the City Council know? They do now. The question is whether they approved.
Tara Rowe is an independent historian who was born in Pocatello and graduated from Idaho State University. She resides in Nampa.