I’m guessing that, like me, many of the senior crowd out there completely spaced off National Senior Fraud Awareness Day observed on May 15.
Now, if seniors are not aware enough to be aware of their own awareness day, what chance do we have of being aware of internet scammers trying to steal our money!? It’s all very frustrating — but I’m here to help.
If you are a senior citizen lacking computer savvy, again like me, there is a good chance you missed the notification of Senior Fraud Awareness Day because you were too busy responding to an automated internet scam involving a pop-up browser window simulating virus-scanning software that tricks you into downloading a fake anti-virus program at a substantial cost.
Or perhaps you didn’t notice the announcement because you were totally occupied having an intense conversation with a robocall — not realizing that there is no one on the other end — concerning a claim that a warranty is expiring on your car in, oh… about five minutes unless you send payment right now!
These scenarios plus countless others are exactly why the special day mentioned above has been set aside. I simply do not understand how seniors can be so naive… hold on, I’ve got a text from Nigeria that my bank account has been compromised and to “Send account number now human being please to fix problem”?
OK, sent the number, so now I should be good. Whew! Close call.
According to an FBI report, senior citizens lost almost $1 billion in scams in 2020. The report went on to say that each year millions of elderly Americans fall victim to some type of financial fraud perpetrated through one internet scheme or another.
Reinforcing that point was the fact that at the bottom of the web page summarizing the FBI report concerning older folks being victimized by internet scams was an advertisement picturing a buff fitness trainer in my age group promoting some pills that he claimed would make me “Muscular and More Energetic.”
That’s an example of a scam right there! Trust me, the pills do not work. Sure glad I only ordered three bottles at $29.98 each.
One must be wary of charity scams that target seniors because they tend to be trusting and soft-hearted — but not me. Won’t catch me getting ripped off by a bogus charity. Any charity request I get I immediately delete. Unless, of course, it’s asking for money to help animals.
Like those wonderful people who started the charity called Dodos Are… uh, Were Smart. They are raising money to officially change the dodo bird’s name because the birds weren’t dumb, they just trusted humans.
It seems unfair to be labeled a dodo just for trusting people you don’t know. So, I support their charity with an annual donation.
Then there is the dastardly grandparent scam. Say you get a call in the middle of the night, and some guy claims he is your grandson and needs money right now or he’ll be sentenced to work on a chain gang for life somewhere down in South Carolina. Still half asleep, you wire him the money.
After hanging up, you think to yourself, “Hey, since when does Rodney have a Russian accent? And since when did South Carolina have phone service?”
Yep, you are a victim of a grandparent scam.
Government imposter scams can be quite intimidating. An example of this is when you receive an official looking text or email supposedly from the U.S. government. The scammer might say that he works for the IRS and that you must send money immediately or face jail time.
Obviously, if the message says something like, “This is no shakedown. Unless you want to take a one-way ride with a hitman, get whacked, and try on a fresh pair of cement shoes, send us money. Do not rat on us. Have a good day,” it’s most likely not from the government. Cellphone service provider possibly, but not the government.
Robocall scams are another type of con out there. These recorded phone messages try to trick you into sending money for a variety of reasons, but one common tactic is to claim that your vehicle warranty is about to expire, and payment is needed to renew it.
I swear I get a vehicle warranty scam robocall, about once a week which is very annoying. On the bright side, the warranty on my 1994 Dodge van runs clear through 2075!
The FBI reports that older generations are particularly susceptible to what are called romance scams or catfishing. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and confidence, eventually requesting money for some emergency.
Recent reports indicate that North Korean frauds are increasingly using social media and dating sites to pull romance scams.
So, men, if during your initial conversation with someone on a dating site the other person says, “Hi, my name is Kim. I think I love you. Please send $5,000 so I can come see you,” be careful.
Chances are the ”Kim” you’re talking to more likely resembles Kim Jung-un than Kim Kardashian.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.