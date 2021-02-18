Capitalism is the best system for rewarding individual initiative and for providing economic benefits, but it requires progressive taxation and intelligent regulation to foster social justice. The healthiest countries in the world utilize capitalism with good social-safety nets, but America isn’t one of them.
Key components for social justice include effective medical care accessible to all citizens, livable employment compensation, affordable education and a retirement system providing elders with sustainable income.
Social Security, as constructed in 1935, fails to provide sustainable income and needs revision. Congressman John Larson from Connecticut and Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts have introduced meritorious bills to reform Social Security.
A fundamental error in the formulation of Social Security is that primary benefits are paid solely according to contributions into the system. That sounds fair on the surface, but the concept has guaranteed lifelong poverty for many Americans.
If you spend your entire life struggling to make a living (many Americans do), it is difficult to accumulate assets for retirement. That is not a failure of character, that is economic reality, and no one can dawdle until 65 hoping to cash-in on “social charity.”
I have a friend who is 70. She has worked hard her entire life for minimum compensation. Her sole retirement income is a Social Security check for less than $600 a month. She will work until the day she dies; that isn’t the measure of a compassionate society.
Company pensions are on the decline, and Social Security is the only retirement income resource for 40 percent of Americans (see, National Institute for Retirement Security article, Jan. 14).
The current system ensures poverty and exhaustion for numerous people who cannot afford to retire. According to the National Institute article, “Social Security plays a profound role in preventing elderly poverty.” It should be reformed to further expand the beneficial impact of that aid.
Projections are that Social Security will become insolvent by 2037 if the law isn’t changed (Government S.S. website); insolvent meaning incoming tax revenues will no longer cover 100 percent of the outgoing benefits.
The leading plan for effective reformation is Social Security Act 2100 proposed by Democratic Congressman John Larson from Connecticut; it has been co-sponsored by 200 House Democrats. The plan raises payroll taxes on all workers, with wealthy earners paying more, and would increase benefits for the neediest retirees. The reforms would stabilize Social Security for the remainder of this century. Those legislative goals are no-brainers given the dependence Americans have developed upon Social Security due to America’s lengthy failure to legislate effective social policy.
When you consider the profound and expanding income inequality that exists in America, Larson’s proposed reforms are fair taxation policy that will create a healthier society. Mahatma Gandhi said it well: “Poverty is the worst form of violence.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has proposed additional reforms. She wants all recipients of Social Security to receive an immediate increase in their monthly benefits of $200, and to tie the cost of living increases to a “senior friendly” standard of measurement, while raising benefits for surviving spouses. The senator also proposes Social Security be provided for unpaid care work, which is mostly performed by women.
Studies indicate Social Security provides retirees with approximately 41 percent of what they used to make, but retirement analysts claim a figure closer to 70 percent is needed. Efforts to raise the level of benefits for retirees who couldn’t accumulate assets make sense, and increased payments will spur economic activity as they will be fully spent by those living on the edge.
Minimum objectives for reformation should include Larson’s proposal to stabilize Social Security for the 80 years remaining in this century. Benefits should also be raised for those struggling at the bottom of the retirement barrel, and some of Warren’s proposals deserve consideration.
Increasing benefits for low-income beneficiaries makes more sense than increasing funds for all retirees. Those receiving the highest level of benefits logically earned more disposable income during their work life, and theoretically have more assets available to supplement their Social Security income.
With Democrats in control of the federal government, reforms can be enacted that will benefit the majority of Americans. Please contact members of Congress to urge their support in enacting legislation that will stabilize our Social Security system while providing increased benefits for struggling seniors. Providing long-term security for our elders is what a compassionate society should do.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.