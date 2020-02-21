Carbon is prevalent throughout the universe and is the 15th most abundant element found in the Earth’s crust. It is a key ingredient to all known life and structurally ranges from graphite, a soft material used in pencils, to diamonds, the hardest naturally occurring material on the planet. After oxygen, carbon at 18 percent is the second most common substance found in the human body.
This diverse element created the tattoos found on the body of Oz the iceman, a 5,300-year-old corpse discovered in the Alps, and is the basis for recent technological marvels like graphene, a material stronger than steel and more flexible than rubber.
When an atom of carbon is combined with two atoms of oxygen a molecule of carbon dioxide (CO2) is formed. This molecular combination is a form of greenhouse gas and is critical to sustaining life on Earth as it traps solar heat in the atmosphere.
Our planet would be a frozen ice ball without the warming benefits of carbon dioxide. Plants and trees use the substance to fuel their growth and release oxygen back into the environment. It is an essential component for maintaining life on Earth, but too much carbon dioxide can wreak environmental havoc.
Tremendous amounts of CO2 are created by the burning of coal and other fossil fuels, and China and the United States are the two greatest producers of greenhouse gases. The U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population but creates 16 percent of its carbon dioxide. The oceans store CO2, but excessive amounts increase the temperature of the seas and its acidity, two events that are killing various forms of marine life.
The world’s credible scientists maintain we are overheating the planet as humans burn fossil fuels releasing vast stores of CO2 into the atmosphere, all while we decimate rain forests where carbon dioxide is stored. Fifteen of the 16 hottest years recorded in human history have occurred since the last millennium.
Significant change is afoot as mounting weather anomalies including droughts, fires and destructive storms bear horrific witness.
The entire educated world recognizes global warming is a problem. That awareness coalesced in Paris in 2015 when 196 nations convened to address the problem. The convention culminated in the Paris Agreement, a cohesive plan to mobilize human efforts worldwide to reduce the impacts from global warming.
Sadly, President Donald Trump, with his myopic focus on money, pulled the United States out of the Paris accord. It’s no surprise given that his life has often been dedicated to the pursuit of money at the expense of others. His government covets immediate short-term economic gain in order to maintain power. Fortunately, the rest of the world and many American political entities are fostering policies to reduce greenhouse gases while ignoring the greedy ignorance of Trump’s administration.
The airline industry is also a significant contributor to the world’s carbon dioxide problem. It’s arguably hypocritical for me to criticize the federal government’s pollution policies when I fly all over the world. A close relative who also travels frequently suggested a way to donate that offsets our carbon footprint on the planet.
Most of us want to be good stewards of the environment, but can feel overwhelmed when considering the scope of the problem. Governmental and societal forces are the best vehicle for ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but individuals can still make a difference. With stupidity in control of the federal government, it’s incumbent upon Americans to bypass the Trump administration to help preserve the planet.
There is no dispute this issue requires global action. We have one environment being fed greenhouse gases by multiple players. Significant efforts anywhere that reduce or contain carbon dioxide emission are beneficial. It doesn’t matter if you spend your money in the U.S., India or Honduras to combat global warming; donating appropriately can make a profound difference.
The Founders Pledge identified the Coalition for Rainforest Nations and the Clean Air Task Force as two of the most impactful charities at work in protecting the environment. A $100 donation to the Rainforest Coalition is projected to avert around 857 metric tons of CO2. Considering that Americans produce an average of 16 tons of carbon dioxide per year, that’s a wallop of individual impact for a small donation.
Another program worth considering is the Gold Standard agency, which identifies projects that reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but also contribute to improve the lives of humans in vulnerable communities; an example is the replacement of inefficient wood burning stoves in many third-world nations. New stoves significantly reduce carbon dioxide and the smoke that directly damages human health. The stoves are produced in the nations where needed which also generates employment.
The Gold Standard program specifies the carbon credits achievable from donations directed at various projects allowing you to calculate and offset your carbon footprint or, if desired, to effectuate a positive reduction. It might seem like one is paying for the right to pollute, but the reality is we are contributing greatly to this problem, so why not make a positive difference that costs so little?
My wandering lifestyle generates carbon impact, and it eased my guilt to learn that a contribution of less than $10 a month could be so beneficial. Most of us can spare this amount. Please do your homework regarding these initiatives and consider making a donation. It is imperative that we offset the damages wrought by Trump’s short-sighted policies.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.