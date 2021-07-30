The ladies have taken over the backyard. There are two chicken coops under the deck, countless holes in the ground that they converted into dust baths, white-capped droppings on every surface, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. At 5 p.m. most evenings, you’ll find me parked in my lawn chair observing the antics of my six beautiful hens, each with their own quirky personalities. As I marvel in the awe of their daily rituals, I can’t help but become saddened by the incredible suffering of their brethren, those unlucky enough to live and die on factory farms.
The facts are sobering. Chickens make up 9.6 billion of the 9.8 billion land animals slaughtered every year in this country. United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) records indicate a half million chickens are boiled alive in slaughterhouses after being dropped, fully conscious, into tanks of scalding water. Many more have their legs broken when they are hung upside down by metal shackles as they face the horrifying ends of their lives. The Humane Method of Slaughter Act, enacted by the USDA to police the farming of cows, pigs and sheep does nothing to protect these birds. It’s time for the USDA to step up and protect chickens from the meat and egg industries that put profits ahead of animal welfare.
About 9.6 billion birds are killed for meat every year in the US, and they suffer from the day they hatch. Broiler chickens, those raised for meat, are bred to weigh three times that of typically developing chickens and are “harvested” as 42-day old babies. Many experience respiratory problems, crippling leg disorders, broken bones, heart failure, and acid burns, a byproduct of a life spent crammed by the tens of thousands into windowless, filthy warehouses.
The nightmarish existence of egg-laying hens begins immediately after hatching. Male chicks are culled from the females and sent down a conveyor belt to be ground alive and used as mulch or thrown into trash bins. A portion of the remaining hens’ beaks are cut off with a hot blade to prevent pecking at and potentially killing each other. Most warehouses hold 200,000 chickens that are stuffed into wire cages so that waste material can drop to the floor where thousands of maggots consume the filth. These battery cages are so small that movement is impossible.
There are no legal protections for chickens in the United States. Their agonizing existence is intentionally hidden from public view. Factory farms are closed to the public. In fact, many states, including Idaho, have enacted what are known as “ag-gag” laws that make it a crime to photograph, film, or make audio recordings at factory farms.
An ethical alternative to industrial animal farming is cell-based meat. The process involves removing stem cells from chicken feathers, which are placed in petri dishes with amino acids and carbohydrates to help the cells multiply and grow. Laboratories are creating chicken nuggets that taste like the real thing. The results are amazing. Imagine the incredible impact on the environment if it was no longer necessary to raise, feed, house, and slaughter 9.8 billion animals a year to put meat on the table.
Gandhi observed that “the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” I think about that every time I look at my hens. Very few chickens get the opportunity to live as nature intended. As the dominant species, we hold factory farm chickens’ lives in our hands. Don’t we owe it to them to reduce the suffering of creatures who cannot advocate for themselves?
Chris Lenihan has lived in Pocatello for many years. After retiring from teaching next spring, she plans to become a full-time advocate for factory-farmed chickens and other animals. She is pictured with her “spokes-chicken,” Chuck.