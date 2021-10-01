Nothing in memory has generated more public interest in local school board meetings around the nation than the discussion of mask mandates. Parents have temporarily set aside such perennial topics as school dress codes and sex education. For some reason, the thought of schools requiring kids to wear masks and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic supersedes all other parental concerns.
The logical question is “Why?”
I have been baffled by the whole mask mandate mania from the beginning since the generic argument of "it’s a liberty and freedom issue" simply doesn’t hold water as it’s been logically refuted repeatedly.
Well, following intensive and exhausting research on the internet, which took me around 30 seconds, I finally found a video which, I think, answers the “why” question once and for all.
The video involves a parent demonstration outside a North Carolina town’s school district building. The parents are protesting a school mask mandate that the board inside is voting on that evening.
A media representative asks a number of individuals why they are against children wearing masks. He receives a variety of answers, including such reasons as the masks are full of “funk” or “toxins” and the masks are “a sign of slavery.”
Nothing that the parents said made much sense to me, that is until one wild-eyed lady who continually wrung her hands while speaking blurted out a point that I had never heard before and, I must admit, initially scared the bejesus out of me: “Satanists wear masks and stand six feet apart at rituals. Coincidence?”
Holy Toledo! If this is true, shouldn’t President Joe Biden be addressing the satanic ritual connection in a nationwide television broadcast from the White House? Do other people know about this?
Again, after doing in-depth research on the computer during timeouts of the Notre Dame football game I discovered that people have known about this connection for some time. Here is an official chronology.
Lin Wood, an American attorney, QAnon conspiracy advocate and man who once bragged, "The tweets about my insanity are at an all-time high this morning," told an audience last May, “When you learn more about satanic rituals, you'll learn that when they do their satanic rituals, they have to wear a mask and they have to stand six feet apart. Sound familiar?"
In July, the Spokane Spokesman-Review covered a protest outside a regional health officer’s house at which a young lady held a sign that said “Masking is a satanic ritual.” When asked about it, she explained that “mask-wearing prevents human connection, spiritual connection to others and free speech, making it satanic.”
Then just last week during a Wisconsin school board meeting discussion over a possible mask mandate, a parent declared, "Six-foot distance and masks are a pagan ritual of satanic worshippers. We are Christians. Our children do not practice satanic worship.”
So, there you have it. Many… OK, at least four people in the nation have long been aware of the satanic ritual connection to people wearing masks and maintaining a six-foot social distance from other individuals. Granted, that sounds pretty scary.
But here’s the rub.
If all Satan worshippers are doing nowadays at their rituals is wearing masks and standing six feet apart, why in the heck would anyone bother to join such a dorky demonic club?
Generally, when one hears the term "satanic ritual" he thinks of orgies and decapitating chickens, not wearing masks like at a grade school Halloween party. And how on earth can someone cut off a chicken’s head when standing six feet away from the chicken?!
Even the school children in Arthur Miller’s play "The Crucible" were nastier than that when it came to performing devilish rituals. At least they discarded some clothing in the forest and boiled frogs and blood in a pot.
The closest we get to down-and-dirty satanic rituals today is when rapper Lil Nas X releases for sale 666 pairs of black and red Satan Shoes filled with a drop of blood, causing many Christians to go bonkers and protest.
No, I’d have to say that based on the mask-mandate protestors’ boring descriptions of satanic rituals, I would rather take my chances and attend a satanic ritual any day than attend a school board meeting.
Headlines such as "A Minnesota school board meeting devolved into chaos after an attendee grabbed another man wearing a mask" and "Mask debate leads to altercation during Eastern Carver County school board meeting" dominate school news today.
Why, just last week in Idaho an angry mob of 200 people shouting, “No More Masks, No More Masks!” threatened to disrupt a meeting set to discuss the Coeur d’Alene Schools’ mask mandate, forcing board members to postpone the meeting and escape out a backdoor.
Such a contemporary scene can’t help but conjure up images of a 17th-century Salem, Massachusetts, pitchfork-wielding mob screaming, “Kill the witches, Kill the witches!”
Yep, between attending a satanic ritual or a school board meeting debating face masks for kids, I’ll take my chances dancing naked in the forest under a full moon any day.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.