“I think Bigfoot is blurry, that’s the problem. It’s not the photographer’s fault. Bigfoot is blurry, and that’s extra scary to me. There’s a large, out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside. Run, he’s fuzzy, get out of here.” — Mitch Hedberg
Pocatello has a little-known tie to the Bigfoot world in ISU Professor Dr. Jeff Meldrum. Dr. Meldrum is an anthropology professor and one of the region's leading experts on Bigfoot. He is a renowned speaker and filmmaker on the subject of Bigfoot and knows something of elusive and unconfirmed species. He has also headlined Pocatello conferences on the subject of Bigfoot, and Pocatello has also been known for a sighting or two of the skunk ape itself. But did you know that Pocatello is also home to another legendary species: the Idaho Democrat?
I would consider myself a fairly active guy when it comes to current affairs and local policy. I don’t really have much of a choice but to stay on top of issues so that I am prepared to give my over-valued opinion on any given subject of local import. This is why on numerous occasions, I have reached out to my elected officials to express my concerns and desires for how we legislate at the state and local levels. Some may feel uncomfortable reaching out to a representative who doesn’t align with them politically. Nonetheless, elected representatives are your voice in government, and you must reach out to all who speak on your behalf, even those of the opposite political party.
On each occasion of contacting local elected Democrats, it is common to be reminded that I’m not speaking with a Democrat but an “Idaho Democrat.” I’m sure the response would be the same should I contact any elected Democrat in the state. In caveating their allegiance as Idaho Democrats, we’re told that these Idaho Democrats are different. These aren’t the blue-haired crazies of San Francisco, Portland or Seattle. These are Democrats of a different breed from an older generation. Perhaps more in the mold of John F. Kennedy? To this, I say, nonsense!
There is no such thing as an Idaho Democrat. There is only a Democrat. Like him or hate him, Donald Trump is more akin to a John F. Kennedy than anything currently residing in the left spectrum of America. Trump was a trade protectionist, supported blue-collar America, passed tax reform that predominantly landed in the middle class, and vociferously demanded secured borders. Even his social conservatism aligned with that of JFK. Let’s not forget that Trump was a registered Democrat for much of his public career.
The modern Democrat Party is authoritarian, divisive, racist, misandrist, classist, economically illiterate, perverted, and anti-American. There is never a historical instance where we find John F. Kennedy advocating for an anti-American policy or sympathizing with pedophiles and child groomers. For those who’ve recently left the party, they say it was the party that left them.
This is not to say that local Democrats would have or do support these things, but it is to say that we are known by the company we keep. That any modern Democrat can look at the policies and results of the left spectrum of America today and say, “this is who I identify with,” is a conundrum to me. Which progressive city is it that they are aspiring to? Chicago? Detroit? Baltimore? I’m unaware of any scenario where a Democrat has taken hold of a government apparatus and made it flourish. For cities like Boise that have embraced modern Democrat philosophies, a glance at any of these cities should foreshadow to them what awaits.
If I were a sasquatch, Idaho would surely be a place to put down roots. For the most part, I’d find a population of people who just want space and to be left alone; a Bigfoot paradise. If I were a Bigfoot researcher, I’d start first in those places where they don’t claim to be Idaho Democrats. At least then, I’d be surrounded by people who don’t promote mythological creatures.
Brian Parsons has been a resident of Pocatello for the past eight years. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in digital media from the University of Georgia and a Master of Science degree in information systems from the University of Utah. He’s a digital marketing consultant, a proud husband and father, and an unabashed paleoconservative. You can follow him on his blog at WithdrawConsent.org.