Brian Parsons

“I think Bigfoot is blurry, that’s the problem. It’s not the photographer’s fault. Bigfoot is blurry, and that’s extra scary to me. There’s a large, out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside. Run, he’s fuzzy, get out of here.” — Mitch Hedberg

Pocatello has a little-known tie to the Bigfoot world in ISU Professor Dr. Jeff Meldrum. Dr. Meldrum is an anthropology professor and one of the region's leading experts on Bigfoot. He is a renowned speaker and filmmaker on the subject of Bigfoot and knows something of elusive and unconfirmed species. He has also headlined Pocatello conferences on the subject of Bigfoot, and Pocatello has also been known for a sighting or two of the skunk ape itself. But did you know that Pocatello is also home to another legendary species: the Idaho Democrat?