Michael Strickland

A mentor once told me, “No matter what you do, you're in sales.” Nurturing abilities in sales will help develop qualities that promote success in any area of life. Regardless of industry or occupation, sales is one of the few skill sets found in all successful people. If you want to get ahead in life, you have to sell yourself and what you add to the world on a regular basis. Whether you’re asking for a promotion or trying to get your family to adopt a new streaming subscription, the process is technically a sale.

The title of the text, “Professional Selling,” by Shane C. Hunt, dean of the Idaho State University College of Business, indicates two things: “First, selling is a profession that requires skills that can be learned, practiced, and perfected. Second, the more that salespeople know and practice sales techniques and skills, the more effective and successful — the more “professional” — they become.” The first chapter is titled “Everyone Is In Sales.” Hunt continues, “Sales as a profession has great appeal for many. But whether or not you choose sales as your profession, as you move forward in your career, developing personal selling skills will benefit you in countless ways.”