Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, French lawyer, politician, and author of "The Physiology of Taste," once wrote “Tell me what you eat, and I’ll tell you who you are.” His aphorism neatly summarizes the French attitude toward food, which has long played a role in the country’s politics.
We all know the story regarding how Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France prior to the French Revolution, when she was told that the peasants were starving due to a shortage of bread, responded, “Let them eat cake.”
Most historians doubt that she ever actually said it, and she certainly did not originate the saying. Of course, it’s possible that she momentarily lost her head and blurted out the contemptuous expression, a blunder that contributed to the literal losing of her head — but probably not.
Charles de Gaulle, who served as president of France for a decade, supposedly said something to the effect that it was impossible to govern a country with 258 different kinds of cheese. But, again, most likely more legend than fact, though the French appear fond of retelling such gastronomic anecdotes.
Here in the United States any connection between food and politics is difficult to come by. Unless you count the twice-impeached former president’s All-American diet of cheeseburgers and fries.
It does appear that French culture is slowly drifting away from its historical focus on haute cuisine as the people turn increasingly toward a more Americanized diet. However, current president Emmanuel Macron has kept alive the French tradition of mixing politics with food — but not necessarily by choice.
Like his predecessors, Macron follows another tradition of French politics by taking every opportunity to be active among the public. In France, the term for this is called "crowd baths." One drawback to such activity is when the bath consists of egg yolk.
Back in 2016, while he was the French economy minister, Macron was pelted with eggs thrown by protestors upset with his support of revised labor laws. One egg cracked on his head. I believe that, in France, throwing a raw egg at someone is a misdemeanor, while throwing a hard-boiled egg is a felony.
In 2017, Macron, at the time a presidential candidate, was hit in the head with an egg at an agricultural fair in Paris. If you watch the video and hear the loud pop, there is no doubt that it was a raw egg.
Then just two weeks ago, President Macron was hit by an egg while taking part in an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon. A French journalist who witnessed the fowl deed said that the egg hit Macron on the shoulder, bounced and “burst on the floor right in front of me.” Doubtless he did not say "egg" but used the French term "l'oeuf," which sounds somewhat like a cat attempting to cough up a large hairball.
There was momentary chaos as the crowd scrambled for protection. Yet, the culprit’s poorly hatched plan combined with some crack police work by hard-boiled detectives resulted in him being quickly arrested and caged by authorities.
Macron again kept a cool head, likely believing that one bad egg does not spoil the nest. A government spokesperson said that the entire incident “was overblown.” In other words, the gravity of the event was "eggxaggerated."
At this time, there is still some question as to whether the egg was raw or hard boiled since the autopsy report on the egg has not been released.
The young man who threw the egg two weeks ago was reported to have shouted “Vive la revolution!” echoing the French Revolution battle cry of 1789. A similar rallying call could also be applied to a serious food-in-politics incident currently roiling French society: Not to be confused with the "Storming of the Bastille!" is the "Shaming of the Baguette!"
Just last Friday, a Tunisian-born baker Makram Akrout won the “Best Baguette in Paris” competition. In addition to a cash award, his win would normally entitle him to supply his bread to the dinner table of none other than President Emmanuel Macron at the government palace for a year, a very prestigious honor.
Paris is the birthplace of the baguette, which has long been considered a symbol of France. This year, 173 Parisian bakers competed for the best baguette award. So, no matter how you slice it, the competition is tough.
Makram Akrout was elated when notified of his award — but then his dream quickly melted like butter on a slice of fresh-baked bread.
Reports that Akrout’s Facebook page contained Islamist extremist ideas and anti-French sentiment caused an uproar. Headlines like “Paris's best baguette maker roasted over extremist posts on social media” put the French government in a real jam. And the next thing Akrout knew, he was toast.
As a result of the backlash, it appears that Akrout will not be supplying the French president with any bread for the next year. Though he will still receive the cash award, which offers some crumb of comfort.
Granted, the close ties between politics and food throughout French history may appear to us in this country foolish at times. But at least the French do not have politicians perpetuating half-baked ideas about poached elections when the proof is in the pudding.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.