"My idea of a woman’s choice was not a privacy notion, not a doctor’s right notion, but a woman’s right to control her own destiny." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg
"A post-Roe world is likely to be a hellscape of endless battles, unrelieved uncertainty, and above all peril for women." — Ed Gilgore, New York Magazine (5/26/19)
Sometime in 1970, Susan Struck sought help from the American Civil Liberties Union. She had been discharged from the Air Force because she, incredibly enough, had refused to abort her fetus. Ironically, military hospitals were the only place where abortions were allowed. Presumably and absurdly, this rule was designed to protect military “readiness.”
Ginsburg and equal liberty for women
A young attorney named Ruth Bader Ginsburg took Struck’s case, and she argued that her 14th Amendment right to equal protection under the law had been violated. The Air Force, she maintained, had infringed on Struck’s right to be a mother, and it would not think of denying a male the right to father a child. Ginsburg held that the same argument would apply to a pregnant woman who chose not to give birth.
In 1972, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Struck’s case, but the Defense Department changed its policies in the face of losing an argument that most viewed as indefensible. Ginsburg deeply regretted not being able to try a case that she thought would have been stronger than Roe v. Wade.
Even though she supported a woman’s right to privacy enshrined in Roe, she firmly believed that her equal liberty argument was superior. She objected to a 1980 Supreme Court decision upholding the Hyde Amendment, which prohibited the use federal funds to fund abortions. She contended that this was a clear case of discrimination against poor women who seek legal abortions.
A real threat to Roe v. Wade
Now that Amy Coney Barrett has replaced Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, there is a real fear that Roe will be overturned. In that case, pregnant women with means could travel to states where abortion is still legal. Once again, Ginsburg predicted, it would be “poor women who would suffer,” and be forced to bear children that they do not have resources to support.
In his article “A Post-Roe America Would Be a Never-Ending Nightmare,” Ed Kilgore writes: “Are red state women just out of luck forever, unless they literally move like war refugees? Unintended childbirth will jump to historically high levels. Abortion bans would exacerbate the already unaddressed issues of maternal mortality and child mortality, both of which the United States has the worst rates among all developed nations.”
A national abortion law?
If Roe is overturned, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will propose a national abortion law that would protect a woman’s right to choose. President Joe Biden recently supported such legislation. Passing this bill, however, would require the elimination of the filibuster and convincing pro-life Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to support it — two big obstacles. Another problem of course would be that red state legislatures would refuse to implement the law.
The Equal Rights Amendment and abortion
Yet another possibility is to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which would establish equal liberty for women beyond any doubt.
Ironically, the ERA was initially defeated in part because of the backlash against Roe, but now it might serve to preserve abortion rights.
Most people do not know that the ERA was first proposed in 1923 as a natural consequence of women winning the right to vote. Significantly, Republicans were the first to support it at that time.
In 2019, Virginia became the 38th state to vote for ERA ratification and finally secure its passage. Early last year, citing the fact that the Constitution does not place a time limit on passing amendments, the House passed a bill recognizing all affirmative votes after 1982, and rejecting the attempts of five states (Idaho among them) to rescind their ratification. The bill will now go to the new Democratic Senate, but again it would require the elimination of the filibuster for passage.
Is the ERA 'abortion in disguise'?
National pro-life leaders see the connection between abortion and the ERA very clearly. Last January, a speaker at a Pro-Life Summit declared that “the ERA is abortion in disguise,” and Students for Life followed suit with an anti-ERA campaign called “Roe 2.0.” Discrimination against women on the basis of sex is still alive and well.
Is it best that Roe is gone?
Following some comments by Ginsburg that Roe proved to be “divisive,” some pro-choice advocates are now admitting that federalizing abortion rights was a mistake. It fueled a nation-wide anti-abortion movement and politicized appointments to the Supreme Court. In 1979, Jerry Falwell Sr. founded the Morality Majority and the Republican Party, once led by pro-choicers such as Barry Goldwater, became allied with the religious right.
By making it a legislative decision rather than a judicial one, these people argue that this will awaken a pro-choice majority to liberalize state abortion laws. Currently, however, polls show parity between pro-life and pro-choice voters, with large anti-abortion majorities in red states. I agree with critics that this is a naïve and losing proposition.
Abortion rights die by a thousand cuts?
The current consensus among legal scholars is that Roe will not be overturned, and a recent survey showed that 70 percent of those polled were against that option. Despite this, many restrictions to abortion rights are now before the courts. Since 2011, in the aftermath of the tea party revolution in state legislatures, over 400 such bills have been passed in 21 states.
Requiring hospital admitting privileges for abortion doctors in Texas and Louisiana has been struck down twice in two recent decisions. There is simply no medical reason to necessitate this, and this is one of many reasons that 275 abortion clinics have closed since 2013. Shockingly, 90 percent of the nation’s counties have no abortion providers.
Arguing that this admitting rule is an “undue burden” on the woman (a phrase made famous by former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor), Chief Justice John Roberts, in both instances, sided with the liberals on this provision. Conservative justices may now outvote Roberts, so women and their doctors may well face this arbitrary restriction and many other undue burdens in the near future.
