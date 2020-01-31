Like many of you, I was familiar with the report compiled by the most intelligent government agencies utilizing the most intelligent technology, which concluded that Russia interfered with the 2016 election.
And later I, too, read about the report fabricated by the least intelligent government agent, Rudy Giuliani, utilizing the least intelligent technology, his brain, which declared that Ukraine was behind the election interference.
But now, now we are finally getting the unequivocal truth concerning the 2016 presidential election interference from the very people, the ONLY people to whom God speaks directly — evangelical Christians.
And really, when you think about it, Trump’s 2016 win had to be a miracle. How else does one explain the election of a man described in The Guardian as a “thrice-married, porn star- and Playmate-paying, p____-grabbing, customer-defrauding, disability-mocking, race-baiting, Nazi-sympathizing, oft-bankrupt” chronic and habitual liar as president of the United States?
To be honest, I am not sure how I have missed all the obvious and perfectly valid reasons to believe that Donald Trump is "The Chosen One" sent by God to save us and restore America’s moral values.
First, there is the 2018 documentary film “The Trump Prophecy,” which is based on the story of Mark Taylor, a retired fireman who suffers from PTSD. Back in 2011, long before the 2016 election marked the beginning of our nation’s spiritual salvation, Taylor was watching a TV interview with then-meek and humble real estate mogul Donald Trump. At that moment, Taylor heard God say, “You are hearing the voice of the next president.”
Taylor has shared a number of other prophecies: “Barack Obama will be charged with treason; Trump will authorize the arrest of thousands of corrupt officials, many of whom are part of a massive satanic pedophiliac ring; Trump will force the release of cures for cancer and Alzheimer’s that are currently being withheld by the pharmaceutical industry.”
Liberty University, under its prominent evangelical president Jerry Falwell Jr., helped produce the film. Evangelicals are among the staunchest proponents of the "Trump is the Chosen One" push, which is logical since one evangelical tenet is support for traditional family values which, you know, Trump ... OK, I’m drawing a blank here.
The belief that Trump’s election was God’s divine will is shared by Falwell and others of the evangelical faith.
Franklin Graham, the prominent conservative evangelical, said that Trump’s victory was the result of divine intervention. He told the Washington Post, “I could sense going across the country that God was going to do something this year. And I believe that at this election, God showed up.”
Sure, and possibly he showed up over and over. If anyone could get away with ballot stuffing, it would be God.
South Carolina pastor and televangelist the Rev. Mark Burns, when commenting on the impeachment process, said, "Satan wants to remove a vessel that God has installed.”
Satan, and I’m pretty sure a whole bunch of other folks.
Evangelical Christian Rick Perry, the former secretary of — uh ... oops, let me think, oh yeah — the Department of Energy, has stated that he believes Donald Trump was sent to Earth by God to do great things. On Fox, Perry went on to explain the obvious dichotomy this way: “God’s used imperfect people all through history.”
Yes, and that belief is certainly borne out when one researches the shady history of the evangelical movement’s leadership.
Remember Ted Haggard? He served as president of the National Association of Evangelicals from 2003 until November 2006, once declaring, "We don't have to debate about what we should think about homosexual activity. It's written in the Bible." Haggard later confessed to multiple gay relationships and using meth.
Then there is Jim Bakker, a former member of Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority, who was busted and sent to prison for sexual improprieties and for accidentally depositing church members’ donations into his personal bank account.
Evangelist Kent Hovind, who pushed the creationist movement then got too creative when filing his taxes, was sent to prison for 10 years.
Faith-healer Peter Popoff had a popular television show until it was discovered his messages from God revealing the faithful’s ailments were actually radio messages from his wife.
Tony Alamo established the Alamo Christian Foundation to help younger prospects see the evangelical light. That is until Alamo was convicted on 10 sex trafficking offenses and sentenced to life in prison.
And the list goes on and on.
I guess when you look at the track record of many past evangelical leaders, men who were, I’m sure, asserted to be "chosen by God," it should come as no surprise that some current leaders stick with the president despite Trump's obsessive lying, use of profane language and the multiple sexual assault allegations against him.
Tony Suarez, executive vice president of the world's largest Hispanic evangelical organization, justifies the support by explaining Trump’s backers never expected him to be "the model of Christianity" and that "as the Bible says, all of us have fallen short.”
Thirty years ago, when evangelicals still cared about such things as a person’s Christian character, popular evangelist Jimmy Swaggart was defrocked for getting caught with prostitutes. In one case, when asked by his church to publicly confess, Swaggart responded, “The Lord told me it’s flat none of your business.”
Haven’t heard Trump use that line yet, but you sort of get the feeling it’s coming.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.