Colburn, Idaho, was once a typical small Idaho town. It had a store, a post office, a train depot, a schoolhouse, a motel up the highway, a cluster of homes nearby with a scattering of small farms beyond them, and in its case, a saw mill.
The teacher who taught grades one, two and three in one of the two classrooms of the school drove in on a county road which was either muddy, or dusty, depending on the weather. It was always rough as a washboard where it had been graveled. However, she and her children had the advantage of living in a home that had electricity.
That’s because in 1936 congress passed the Rural Electrification Act (REA). At the time a little over 3 percent of rural homes in the U.S. had electricity. By 1959, that number was over 90 percent.
Higher voltage, but more expensive, transmission lines operating at 7,200 volts rather than the 2,300 volts used in cities, made the difference. The lower-voltage systems suffered too much voltage drop after a run of about 4 miles. With the higher voltage, 40-mile long service runs became practical.
Using low-cost federal loans made available by the REA, small power companies and cooperatives quickly began to build power lines into areas where there had been no electricity.
Now America may be looking at a rural transformation similar to what happened with passage of the REA. However, the network of cables fanning out from cities this time won’t be for electricity. Rather, it will be for more broadband internet.
Given that the pandemic we’re still in seems to be riding on a virus that never quits, wider internet availability can’t come soon enough. Education Week reported in April that as many as 12 million children in the US don’t have internet access at home adequate for remote classes or remote study.
Idaho has its fair share of those youngsters who live in rural areas without adequate internet. For many of them, including kids who live in the mountain valley northwest of Colburn today, cell phone coverage isn’t strong enough even to use a mobile hotspot to pick up internet.
In 1949 the REA was expanded by congress to support construction of rural phone systems. Loans for building out rural internet were authorized by congress in 2008.
Now the bipartisan infrastructure bill that appears on the cusp of passage as this is written has at least some funding for rural internet. That’s good news for Idaho students who stand to benefit if the bill passes.
Perhaps that’s why Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch both voted Wednesday to start debate on the bill. That vote is a necessary step before a vote can be taken on whether to actually pass such legislation.
Passage of the infrastructure bill, however, is far from guaranteed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants an additional bill that would have to be passed in the Senate under what is called reconciliation. Under reconciliation a budget bill can be passed with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes usually required to prevent a filibuster.
However, what a strong group of progressive Democrats in the House do with both the bipartisan bill and what they will accept from the Senate on the reconciliation bill remains to be seen.
Already Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is balking at the spending proposed by House Democrats in the reconciliation bill. She announced Wednesday she won’t vote for it unless it’s scaled back. Without her support the Democrats would be one vote short of passing the bill in the Senate.
Like many small Idaho towns, the store, post office and motel are all gone from Colburn now. The school has been repurposed.
Homes, however, have made a comeback in the area. A fair number of those homes are owned by families with school-age youngsters. The expanded rural internet funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill now in congress would benefit them and students like them in many other rural parts of Idaho.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.