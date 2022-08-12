Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

In my last column, “Presence versus absence,” I used the metaphor of rowing and pulling hard on the proverbial oars of life in order to keep moving forward. My reference was near the conclusion of the column and, yes, it was inspired by Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden song called “Rowing” from their “King Animal” album released back in 2012. I won’t dissect the lyrics in this column but suffice it to say the meaning behind this song can be applied to our current political scene here in Idaho.

I shared last week’s column with my father-in-law, Larry. His comment upon finishing the quick read, in reference to my “keep pulling on those oars” sentence was as follows: “You ever rowed a boat? ‘Cause ya know, if you don’t pull with equal force on both oars, ya just end up going in circles.” My first thought was, “OK… that’s all you got from that story?” But then, in the coming day or two, his statement kept coming back to my mind.

Tags

Recommended for you