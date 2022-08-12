In my last column, “Presence versus absence,” I used the metaphor of rowing and pulling hard on the proverbial oars of life in order to keep moving forward. My reference was near the conclusion of the column and, yes, it was inspired by Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden song called “Rowing” from their “King Animal” album released back in 2012. I won’t dissect the lyrics in this column but suffice it to say the meaning behind this song can be applied to our current political scene here in Idaho.
I shared last week’s column with my father-in-law, Larry. His comment upon finishing the quick read, in reference to my “keep pulling on those oars” sentence was as follows: “You ever rowed a boat? ‘Cause ya know, if you don’t pull with equal force on both oars, ya just end up going in circles.” My first thought was, “OK… that’s all you got from that story?” But then, in the coming day or two, his statement kept coming back to my mind.
To me, the song and my column were both about the efforts we make throughout life to reach our goals. The hard work and diligent pulling on oars to reach the opposite shore. Much like keeping the wheel in the furrow, pulling on those oars is an integral part of the effort required for any and all accomplishments. There will be obstacles, waves, wind and storms. Larry is exactly right. To arrive at our desired destination with the least amount of distraction and wasted time we must pull equally on both oars. Otherwise, we just spin and wander all over the lake. If we fail to work both oars in synchronicity, our progress will be slower, cover more ground and be more fatiguing.
Could this analogy not be applied to the game of politics between the two dominant parties? Despite differences in the quantity of Republicans and Democrats and their platform planks, both parties have to grip those oars equally and pull with all their might, mind and strength for any measurable progress to be made. We may not land on the opposite shore exactly where each party wants or charted their course in the beginning. But we will nevertheless, arrive at some version of a solution or destination safely and with a sense of acceptable satisfaction. Wouldn't that be more efficient than going in circles out in the middle of that body of water we call a legislative session?
If we are all in the same boat, it makes sense for all to put in equal effort to reach our common goals. Infighting, heavy partisanship and procedural knot tying only wastes time, money and increases the voter’s frustration level.
As Chris sings, “Living is cheating if you’re not pulling oars.” Come on, ladies and gentlemen of the legislative chambers, pull hard on those oars and do it with an attitude of civility and chivalry. Don’t cheat us. The voters in all parties deserve and expect that of you. Wouldn't it be wonderful, at the conclusion of the next session, for the media and general populace to email you with the words “job well done”?
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.