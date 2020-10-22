There’s much wisdom in the advice to ignore what a person says, but look very closely at what they do. In other words, talk is cheap. Idaho Sen. Jim Risch’s campaign speeches in Pocatello earlier this month are a classic example.
Risch is worried Democrats will “pack” the Supreme Court, he told listeners here. Then he left for Washington to be present to vote to pack the sixth conservative justice onto the nine-member court.
Before leaving, he accused Democrats of planning to eliminate the Senate filibuster to permit confirming a Supreme Court justice by a simple majority vote. The implication that a simple majority vote rule isn’t in place now was a deliberate deception.
Back in April 2017, the senator voted with other Republicans to end the 60-vote requirement under Senate rules to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. A simple majority vote in the Senate is all that’s required now for confirmation of a justice to the high court. Without that rule change, Republicans could not have confirmed either unqualified Neil Gorsuch or alleged serial-rapist Brett Cavanaugh to the court.
Why would Risch accuse his political opponents of planning a maneuver that would allow 51 votes in the Senate to confirm a Supreme Court justice when that is already the case today? Because blaming your perceived enemies for what you’ve already done is good spin, right? That that involves deceiving the public doesn’t seem to trouble the senator.
“The president ... closed the U.S. to any immigration by the people of China,” Risch said here, proudly praising the president for taking that step on Jan. 31. All that meant was Chinese citizens were stopped from moving here to live. Travel wasn’t.
In just the next two months under this alleged closure, over 40,000 people flew to the U.S. from China. The travel restriction was as porous as a piece of window screen. However, Risch has established, and followed, a strict policy of publicly supporting the president, so the senator found a way to put a positive spin on a failed policy.
As recently as the televised Biden-Trump debate this month, the president falsely claimed he banned all travel from China to stop the spread of the coronavirus into the U.S. In fact, the thousands of travelers from China, including Wuhan, who were allowed to fly into airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City, correlate precisely with those cities being the early hotspots for the spread of the virus in America.
“I know ... with absolute certainty the polls are wrong,” Risch said here of the predictions, which are never represented as absolute facts. “I just don’t know which way and I don’t know by how much,” he added. Really?
As the new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last year, Risch wanted to unite his Republicans members. He lied to some of them that the president had complied with a law passed by Congress requiring him to send it a report determining who was responsible for the Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, Turkey. In fact, the president had refused to do so.
Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, complained publicly about Risch’s deceit. Gardner is currently rated as the Republican senator most likely to be defeated by a Democratic challenger in this year’s November election.
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, was the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman before Risch. Under Corker the committee often directly and publicly questioned and pushed back against the president’s foreign policy where it differed with the best interests of America. That included holding hearings where senators could regularly query senior administration officials. Under Risch the committee has been a rubber stamp for the president’s policies.
The president’s tragically bad handling of the coronavirus pandemic is driving former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s rise in the polls. A potentially large Democratic voter turnout for Joe Biden could put more Democrats in the Senate.
That could possibly put Risch in the Senate minority next year. If Republicans lose the Senate, his continuing support for a poor president will have been a major cause. Risch has ignored untold opportunities to show Congress really is a branch of our government separate from the presidency.
The senator has tried hard to make his words help an unfortunately poor president look good. The senator’s actions have, sadly, contributed to a still unfolding pandemic in which well over 200,000 Americans have needlessly died too soon.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.