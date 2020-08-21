While his opponent, Paulette what’s-her-name, sheepishly follows his lead, Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, glides across Idaho this summer from town to town on clear autopilot to reelection. Is there a Senate contest in America this fall in which there’s less likelihood of an upset?
Risch knows this well and thus doesn’t give the proverbial “time of day” to Paulette what’s her-name — a feminist, Democrat, minority social justice warrior who is given virtually no chance to defeat him.
The reasons are obvious. In a year of viral Donald Trump hatred in much of urban, media-dominated and Democratic America, Risch has a good touch with his rural Idaho constituents. He keeps his conversations with Donald Trump to himself, thus maintaining a continuous dialogue with the president.
It’s quite a bit different from past Idaho chairs of the key U.S. Senate foreign policy posts, of which there have been two others: William E. Borah in the World War I era and Frank Church in the 1970s.
Risch’s critics, in the media, Democratic ranks and academia, fault him for his reticence, but Risch knows well what he is doing. These groups of the left hold little sway with him. He knows his state well and fully understands where people here stand on Trump.
So when asked why he’s not more openly critical of Trump, Risch has a standard answer: He says, in effect, that he can do more with occasional private time with the president than out on the hustings as yet one more anti-Trumpster.
That’s apparently what Paulette what’s-her-name hopes to achieve, but in the Idaho U.S. Senate race, even though we’re not yet out of August, you sense people have already decided how they’re going to vote, and it won’t be for Paulette.
Like other long-term, high-ranking public officials, Risch can sometimes seem ivory-towerish. Nor does he like the media very much, although he’s usually careful not to be too critical of the local press. All in all, he seems on something of a “coast” this campaign.
It will take a new generation of scholars and historians to make solid comparisons, but it’s interesting to look now at how Risch, Borah and Church saw their foreign policy roles in the Senate and their relationships with their presidents.
All were Western senators, but in different eras, with different presidents who had their own respective goals, and a century apart from Borah to today.
Borah is best known as for killing of the League of Nations, put forward at the end of World War I by then President Woodrow Wilson. Borah’s political victory has been seen as a factor in Wilson’s declining health and death.
It would be another 30 years before the United Nations idea resurfaced at the end of World War II, and many liberal scholars since still see Borah’s shadow today in anti-United Nations conspiracy theories.
In Church’s case, the Idaho senator sparred with then-President Gerald Ford and then Jimmy Carter over American involvement in Iran and Latin America. His ”Iran-Contra” hearings pleased many Democrats in that Watergate era, but they undercut Church’s base at home.
That, as well as his support for relinquishing the Panama Canal, cost him his seat in 1980 to Congressman Steve Symms. Strong Idaho pro-Ronald Reagan coattails sent Church packing.
Risch also seems to have learned well the lessons of Washington, D.C., politics, particularly as they relate to how best react to Trump who isn’t always predictable.
The Idaho senator appears to have a good relationship with the mercurial tweeter and it will be a cold in August before Risch takes to tweeting his responses.
Anti-Trump ranks would like it to be otherwise, but they won’t “get Trump” through this senator. That’s particularly true as we enter the final stretch of a continuous anti-Trump media deluge. Idahoans appear to have this race decided.
Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.