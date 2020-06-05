"It is easy to see how crowds, after all, can form quickly in these streets, around the least seed of a disturbance or accident." — “A Journey into the Mind of Watts” by Thomas Pynchon
Even before Henry David Thoreau, civil disobedience was part of the American fabric. Civil rights protests can take many shapes, from a boycott to a public demonstration. A riot is always the same: mayhem causing damage to property or loss of life.
The recent death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer sparked massive demonstrations across the country; there were a few riots that have nothing to do with racial justice.
America has a long history of racism and racial tension.
The race riot in Watts, a poor neighborhood in Los Angeles, began on Aug. 11, 1965, when Marquette Frye, an African-American, was pulled over for reckless driving by the highway patrol. He had a pregnant woman in the car who later claimed to be injured. Frye’s mother arrived, and after a police officer shoved her, Frye fought back. A crowd gathered. The subsequent arrest of Frye launched the Watts riots, which took 44 lives.
A year later, another incident happened in Watts involving a black motorist, Leonard Deadwyler, and the police. This time, a fatality occurred when a young white office shot Deadwyler to death, claiming the car moved suddenly and his gun fired by accident. Reclusive American author, Thomas Pynchon, used this incident for a penetrating article, “Journey into the Mind of Watts.” He discovered that Los Angeles and Watts had two different worlds, one black and one white. Here is Pynchon:
“In the back of everybody's head, of course is the same question: Will there be a repeat of last August's riot?
"An even more interesting question is: Why is everybody worrying about another riot — haven't things in Watts improved any since the last one? A lot of white folks are wondering. Unhappily, the answer is no. The neighborhood may be seething with social workers, data collectors, VISTA volunteers and other assorted members of the humanitarian establishment, all of whose intentions are the purest in the world. But somehow nothing much has changed. There are still the poor, the defeated, the criminal, the desperate, all hanging in there with what must seem a terrible vitality” (Pynchon, New York Times, 1966).
Sadly, nothing has changed since Watts or the 1992 LA riots after the acquittal of the four police officers who beat Rodney King nearly 30 years ago. Pynchon articulated a fear that is alarmingly familiar after the incident in Minneapolis when George Floyd asphyxiated due to sustained pressure on his back and neck while lying handcuffed on the street.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that people protesting the death of George Floyd have "by and large" been peaceful and stressed that looters are a separate group.
"What's happening in this environment … all these issues are getting blurred," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. "COVID-19 is one issue, the outrage over Mr. Floyd is another issue, looters are another issue" (CBS News).
Revenge fueled the Watts riots. The Floyd murder prompted a need for justice, and there have been riots, as well. I prefer to remember one touching moment this week when a police officer comforted a young black man clearly distressed by the violence on the streets. I also recall police officers kneeling in solidarity with the protesters.
One day, a suspect’s race will be merely incidental. It will be tragic, indeed, if 30 years from now, a black man is stopped by white police for a minor infraction — if any — and dies in police custody.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.