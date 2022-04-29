Ever since I was in high school, I have refused to join in with any group recital of the Pledge of Allegiance. In part that’s because, after 1954, when the phrase “under God” was added to the Pledge, I found that it conflicted with my atheism. Also, in my adolescent opinion, the phrase screwed up the poetic rhythm of the pledge by creating an awkward suspension before “indivisible.”
I was also unsure, even before God’s intrusion into the picture, what the pledged “allegiance” actually amounted to. Did it mean that I must agree with whatever the country did? Was I required, when asked what the best country in the world was, to say “the United States”?
But what bothered me most was the compulsive character of group recitation. If you didn’t join in, that would be noticed, and you might face criticism, or at least silent disapproval. In other words, there was a coercive character to the ritual, and I have always resented being coerced by a group, whether or not I agreed with whatever it was collectively asserting.
The U.S. Supreme Court has just heard a case in which the existence of such coercion was one of the issues raised.
Joseph Kennedy was an assistant football coach at a public high school in Bremerton, Washington. He apparently often led prayers in the locker room before games, but he stopped doing that when the school objected. He was eventually suspended, however, because of his habit of walking out to the 50-yard line after a game was over, kneeling and praying silently. He refused to stop doing so when the school requested him to, though they suggested alternative, less conspicuous, places to pray after games.
Apparently, some of his players began to go out on the field to pray with him and, eventually, he began to deliver homilies on the field. Then, after the school’s objection to his praying became public knowledge, people from the stands would come out and pray with him. He did cease giving homilies, but he refused to stop going to the middle of the field to pray. He claimed that he made a promise to God when he became a coach, that he would “give (God) the glory after every game, win or lose,” adding that “it just made sense to do it on the field of battle.”
Kennedy claims that the school district’s suspension violated his right to free speech and his right to free exercise of his religious beliefs. The school argues that allowing Kennedy to pray after games constituted a violation of the establishment clause, insofar as the public school appeared to be expressing a preference for Kennedy’s faith by allowing the 50-yard prayer ritual to continue.
But the school’s lawyer also brought up the effect of their coach’s religious habits upon his players. Coaches have considerable power; they decide who gets on the varsity team, who gets playing time and who gets recommended for college scholarships. Players try to play well, of course, but they also try to please the coach in other ways. If you were an atheist on that team, and you saw the coach walk out to the 50-yard line and kneel, and all of your teammates followed, wouldn’t you feel a certain pressure to join them, to display “team spirit” and show your admiration for the coach’s leadership by pretending to pray to a god you didn’t believe in?
This is not a case in which the correct judgment is obvious, though commentators on the court think it very likely that Kennedy will win. There are lots of “rights” involved in the case, but none of them, I think, in such a way that their infringement is obviously wrong.
Kennedy clearly wanted people’s attention. He could easily have prayed on the sidelines; presumably it would have made no difference to God. Yet he insisted on center stage, as it were. Does the right to practice your faith really protect such religious grandstanding in front of a crowd?
With regard to Kennedy’s charge that his right to free speech had been violated as well, it seems relevant to observe that all of us are subject to restrictions on our speech when we are at work; that’s just part of one’s obligation as an employee. Presumably the school district was not forbidding him to pass out religious literature off of school grounds or giving voice to his religious enthusiasm at a designated free-speech area in a local park. But just how serious an infringement of free speech is forbidding prayer on a football field a few times during football season?
Kennedy was obviously acting as an employee of the school, not as a private citizen, when his prayers took place, so the school had some justification for its concern that his religious activity suggested a religious bias of the school, though, admittedly, tolerating this somewhat odd religious gesture was nothing like asking the student body to, say, pray to the Christian god during an assembly.
The right to speak one’s mind, to worship (or not) as you see fit, and the right of a high school student to not be subjected to coercive pressure to conform to a teacher’s convictions are all rights that are real, but not absolute. In my view, we cannot solve such conflicts by simply saying that one right is more important than another, even if one is mentioned in the Constitution and another isn’t. SCOTUS is expected to do just that in this case, ruling that the right to practice one’s religion trumps all other rights. I am among those who believe that conflicts of rights are best resolved by negotiation, not by declaring that one right overrules all the others.
An interesting footnote: Only three of the Supreme Court justices ever experienced going to a public high school; the others attended private, Catholic schools where prayer, one assumes, causes no comment.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.