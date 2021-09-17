When I was a young lad, I was a tad bit uneducated about the subject of history. However, I had heard the phrase “history is written by victors,” and that observation made sense to me because we often don’t get the whole story.
Ironically, the victors phrase is attributed to Winston Churchill, but my research into its history suggests the true author remains unknown. Think how often we are presented with only partial facts by special interest groups pushing their agendas.
During college, I designed my own degree program at Idaho State University. The college had a Bachelor of University Studies (it still exists) that allowed students to create specialized degrees. My proposed curriculum contained an ambitious slew of classes in anticipation of attending law school.
ISU assigned me a committee to oversee my proposed studies. This group included Ron Hatzenbuehler, a well-respected history professor, who taught at ISU for many years, including chairing the department. Ron observed that I had no history classes in my proposed degree and asked why.
Me, being one of the duller knives in the drawer, observed that I didn’t really see the purpose to be gained from studying matters that were “ancient history.” I still remember Ron’s slightly indulgent smile as he suggested that he felt I needed to take a few history classes.
As I pulled my foot out of my mouth, I astutely agreed. Lucky for me, one of the classes I chose to study was taught by Ron. It addressed the period preceding America’s Civil War and the factors that led to a terrible conflict that remains the war in which America suffered its greatest number of casualties.
Professor Hatzenbuehler’s course ended up being one of the best classes in my continuing education experience. He fleshed out many facets including that the North’s desire to end slavery wasn’t the primary reason the war was fought. That side narrative fortunately prevailed, but Ron opened my eyes to the concept of digging deeper when looking at how history is told — in essence, to use one’s brain to critically analyze facts.
If you haven’t read the book "A People’s History Of The United States," consider doing so. It’s a major undertaking to be savored slowly, and it presents a non-sanitized version of American history.
Years later, we know our country was lied to by President Lyndon B. Johnson and others in taking us into military escalation in Vietnam. Misinformation was also relied upon in attacking Iraq, and those actions have cost many Americans and countless others their lives. Many of us were taught that America’s first president cut down a cherry tree and then couldn’t tell a lie — that myth is a lie.
Similar red flags arise when I see people trying to rewrite the history of the Holocaust through denying its occurrence or those claiming slavery in America wasn’t an abhorrent institution or that violent insurrection didn’t recently occur in Washington, D.C.
I do love my country, but I am not a blind patriot. Too many years of learning the truth behind our national government’s ofttimes catastrophic actions have caused me to be wary about accepting our leaders' representations on blind faith.
Many Americans are stretched thin, and people aren’t doing their homework in the United States when it comes to analyzing and understanding issues. Numerous political jurisdictions in America are also trying to control and/or revise the direction of our history through legislation.
Statutes banning the teaching of critical race theory, like the one recently signed by “fearless” Gov. Brad Little, represent classic efforts by those in power to control how people think. What ought to be passed throughout America are laws mandating that classes be taught at an early age regarding the fundamentals of learning how to think critically; to gather extensive facts and reach your own conclusions.
I practiced law many years ago with a wonderful man. When I asked Gerald (Jerry) Olson what had caused him to leave a faith he was raised in as a child, and at what age did that occur, his response was that the effort to indoctrinate him as a small child came to an end when he learned to think for himself — Jerry wryly observed that happened at age 10.
Complex problems continue to plague our nation. Efforts to rewrite history or indoctrinate people into a thought process won’t solve them.
We should be focusing upon teaching the concept Mr. Olson learned at an early age. Given the current state of American politics and sheep behavior, one can fairly ask: When did they stop teaching many of our citizens and politicians the fundamentals of critical thinking?
It’s a cliche, but in the end, the truth will eventually prevail. Consider it factual that bills seeking to control the way we think are an ominous abuse of power.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.