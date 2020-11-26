President Donald Trump has all the qualifications to be the poster child for the condition popularly known as “being in denial.” He has, as of this writing, refused to accept the fact that he lost the presidential election and is struggling to overturn the results.
His denial of his failure clearly reflects his personality disorders. He has an exceptionally fragile ego, which lies at the root of a narcissism that compels him to exaggerate his own virtues and abilities. Trump believes that all that matters in life is winning, and that he is a winner. His need to win is so fundamental that acknowledging to himself that he lost the election might well cause trauma of existential proportions.
Denial of the truth is sometimes simply saying no to reality; more often it entails some explanation of why things are not as other people believe them to be. In the case of his election loss, Trump has manufactured out of whole cloth the claim that there was widespread fraud, and brought lawsuits that assert that to be the case. Trump desperately needs to act out his belief that the election was stolen from him.
Most of us do not suffer from the psychological disabilities that afflict Trump. Most of us have learned to cope with life’s unpleasant truths, but we often are grudging in our acceptance: we make excuses; we evade full acknowledgment.
Perhaps it’s worth asking ourselves exactly why we so strongly resist believing some truths.
I exclude from consideration truths for which there is, as yet, insufficient evidence. Resisting those truths is not only acceptable, but advisable.
For well-grounded truths that we refuse or hesitate to accept, it’s evident that they must be truths that somehow make us uncomfortable. They may be unpleasant truths about ourselves or about people that we know. They may be truths connected with our work, our past, our plans, our hopes. They are the kind of truths that are referred to as “hard,” “unfortunate,” “bitter”, “sad,” “awful,” etc. When acknowledged, they cause us some degree of psychological suffering. They produce unpleasant emotions: shame, regret, guilt, anxiety, disappointment, sadness and other negative feelings that we would rather avoid. While it is unlikely that any of us will ever confront the exceptional psychological dangers that Trump faces, we certainly have ample cause to evade such truths.
Other truths we resist are fairly abstract and are resisted because, if acknowledged, they negate deep-seated, long-held and cherished beliefs. They may endanger a world view that we have formed over our lifetime or threaten belief-systems that we have always relied upon. And, because our beliefs are often logically connected, a single belief that the truth cuts down can topple others, and those others may be of even greater importance to us than the one first felled.
Here are a few historical examples.
The Catholic church experienced an unpleasant encounter with the truth in the early 17th century, when, because it had chosen to interpret literally a passage in Joshua 10 in which God made the sun and moon stand still, it could not accept the truth of the heliocentric theory. It punished the theory’s defender, Galileo, as a heretic and was seriously embarrassed when it became evident that he knew the truth and the church didn’t. The church subsequently tended to avoid declaring as true, doctrines that it realized could be disproven.
Yet, in our own century, the Catholic church officially denied, for years, the unpleasant and easily proven truth that many priests and higher authorities of the church have sexually abused parishioners. It even canonized Pope John Paul II, whom we know had read a detailed report proving a particular prelate’s pedophilia and sexual abuse of seminarians, and chose to ignore it.
In the 19th century, Darwin’s theory of natural selection caused tremendous distress among Christians. The theory, if accepted as true, invalidates the apparent message of Genesis and denies the privileged origins of human beings. Some Christians have found ways to accommodate the theory, but others, for whom the literal reading of Scripture is an element of the faith, are confronted with an intractable problem, and many decide to deny the truth of evolution. The Roman Catholic church, on the other hand, had, and still has, no official doctrine about evolution. It learned something from Galileo, after all.
Is Trump’s resistance to the truth a similar case? It’s certainly plausible that any truth that is incompatible with his belief in his own superiority does, indeed, conflict with a deep-seated and long-held conviction, but the frequency and the casualness of Trump’s denials of the truth are puzzling. It’s unlikely that he has many other deeply-held beliefs. He is ill-educated, incurious and has few interests beyond making money, and golf. There is no evidence that he has any compelling religious beliefs or moral convictions, and it seems absurd to suppose that he knows enough about science to have formed any seriously held scientific opinions — with the possible exception of his views on global warming. Why, then, so much truth-denial?
I would argue that Trump’s relationship to truth is essentially the same as his relationship to other people: It’s transactional. He believes to be true (in some superficial way) whatever provides him with some concrete return. It’s as though he said to the religious fundamentalists: I’ll believe whatever you want me to, if you will give me your support, your votes and come to my rallies; and to the billionaires in the energy industry: I’ll believe that global warming is false, if you will fund my campaigns. Does he consciously do so? Is he just a con man? I doubt it, if only because not even a semi-competent con man would lie as transparently as Trump does.
I do not rule out the possibility that Trump has some actual beliefs that underlie his transactional ones. He probably is a racist, for example. But I suspect, because he is fundamentally a shallow, trivial person, who is totally self-centered and incapable of being concerned with anyone’s welfare but his own, that most of his “beliefs” are opportunistic. They are not beliefs as most of us experience them, but they’re all that Trump is capable of.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.