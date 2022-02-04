The president, with advice and consent from the Senate, will soon replace long-time Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Doing so may move the Supreme Court’s center further to the right.
This is due to the unique role Breyer plays within the continuum of the Court. While voting reliably with the court’s liberal wing, he constructs opinions that frequently appeal to Chief Justice Roberts and sometimes even win over Justice Brent Kavanaugh.
Breyer's judicial philosophy highly values a “concern for consequences.” He has criticized those who interpret the law in a way that, in his words, "places too much weight upon language, history, tradition and precedent alone while understating the importance of consequences." This appeals to Chief Justice Roberts whose priority is the court’s “credibility” and who suspects the American public trusts consequences that appear reasonable.
Kavanaugh, for his part, also disdains “originalism” in favor of “textualism.” This means that, if Breyer can argue “the language on its face can be read to produce reasonable consequences today,” he can sometimes win Kavanaugh’s vote.
It is no coincidence that Breyer’s book “Active Liberty,” described by NPR as a “case against originalists,” was published days before Chief Justice Roberts was sworn in. In picking Roberts, President George W. Bush bypassed several “originalists.” Breyer’s book quietly defended Roberts’ nomination, asserting that history moves faster than the black-and-white letter of the Constitution can keep pace.
Ironically, only months later, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor retired, and the political right pushed Bush to nominate Samuel Alito, a self-described "practical originalist.” Alito was the Senate-confirmable name on Bush’s short list that included State Supreme Court Justice Janice Rogers Brown.
Brown would have been the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. But the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat warned CBS’s “Face the Nation” that if Bush nominated Brown, she would not be approved. “I can assure you that would be a very, very, very difficult fight and she probably would be filibustered,” threatened Joseph R. Biden, Democrat of Delaware.
When Biden promises to replace Breyer with “a Black woman,” it is not because she is Black, nor because she is a woman. He had that opportunity and threatened to filibuster her. Rather, he is looking to win kudos from his liberal base, rally the Squad and propose a darling of woke progressives.
Nearly all of Biden’s “short list” are jurors who are markedly unlike Breyer. They don’t just find weakness in the argument of originalists, they proclaim original intent to be racist and oppressive.
While Breyer suggests reading the Constitution mindful of the impact it will have on the lives of real people, he is also a thoughtful historian. He is famous for his long, sometimes meandering hypothetical questions, asking “if the intent of the original law was considered fair in its time, what would lead to fairness today?” As a student of history, Breyer can build bridges conservative justices can cross.
Biden’s palette of potential nominees all lack Breyer’s historical perspective. Most couldn’t care less what an “entitled and supremacist” majority from decades, let alone centuries ago, intended, or wrote, or thought was “fair.” As the top graduates of Ivy-League colleges, Biden’s short list are mostly students of Marxist-leaning professors, evangelists of the maxim that “the end justifies the means.”
Few see the damage this philosophical shift does to high court dynamics more clearly than Justice Breyer himself. His book “The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics,” published just last year, reads as a warning to fellow liberals that replacing him may not deliver their expected result.
With Breyer on the court, liberals might continue to enjoy a few 5-4 decisions. Without him, the 6-3 conservative majority could easily prevail more often.
The coastal woke-industrial complex may rue the day they failed to heed Justice Breyer’s warning.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.