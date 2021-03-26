On March 10, Rep. Maloney of New York reintroduced the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act legislation into Congress. The legislation is big — it would protect 23 million acres as designated wilderness and 1,800 miles of rivers as "wild and scenic." It is visionary. But also, NREPA is the most ecologically viable way to protect the Northern Rockies' wildlands.
But it would do far more than those numbers suggest. It would provide the undisturbed habitat needed for dozens of species, including endangered lynx, wolverine, grizzly bear, bull trout and cutthroat trout.
It would protect migration corridors between the larger parcels of protected landscapes, which will be essential for maintaining species viability and movement in an age of climate change.
Why wilderness? Wilderness is an act of humility. It is a recognition that humans recognize limits. Humans have an ethical obligation to leave some natural landscapes for the other creatures living on the planet. Wilderness is not "pristine," but it is self-willed land. It is a place where biological processes are permitted to influence the land.
Wilderness is hedge betting against climate change. Unmanaged landscapes store significant amounts of carbon and provide habitat for wildlife and plants to move in response to a warming climate.
Wilderness designation protects watersheds, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities and scenic qualities.
NREPA will protect some of the best-unprotected wildlands in the region. In Montana, NREPA would include the Whitefish Range by Glacier National Park, the Great Burn on the Idaho-Montana border, the Italian Peaks — one of the more remote parts of Montana's Continental Divide, the Gravelly Range near Ennis, the Gallatin Range by Bozeman, the Crazy Mountains by Livingston, the Big Snowy Mountains by Lewistown, the Pryor Mountains by Billings and East Pioneer Mountains south of Butte.
In Idaho, NREPA will give permanent protection to the Lemhi Range, Lost River Range and Pioneer Range of central Idaho, the Caribou Range and Palisades by Idaho Falls, Great Burn, Mallard Larkin and Bighorn-Weitus Creek on the Clearwater National Forest, to Scotchman Peaks and Selkirk Mountains in northern Idaho.
Wyoming roadless areas included in the bill consist of the Salt River Range, Mount Leidy Highlands and the Wyoming Range near Jackson, among other sites.
The Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act also includes some areas in Oregon like the Elkhorn Mountains, Hells Canyon, Joseph Creek in eastern Oregon and the Kettle Range in eastern Washington.
The bill would significantly contribute towards the Biden administration's goals in their 30 by 30 proposal to protect 30% of the U.S. by 2030.
Protecting the wildlands of the Northern Rockies is the best way to protect America's patrimony and wildlands heritage.
George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published 38 books, including "Protecting the Wild: Parks and Wilderness the Foundation for Conservation."