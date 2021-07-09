Some people call the city of Boise “Reno without a casino.” I have watched our capital city grow mightily over my lifetime, and I have spent considerable time in recent years in Reno. My daughter Chelsey lives there, and that’s all the excuse I need to visit the “Biggest little city in the world.” It’s an added bonus that my son Patrick was born nearby in Carson City.
Reno is booming, and the city has wonderful amenities including the Truckee River cascading through town, a world-class art museum and full-fledged casinos. Southeast Idaho has nice casinos at Fort Hall, but I prefer Reno’s table games.
I enjoy visiting Reno over Boise these days, although I have wonderful friends and family spread across the Treasure Valley. Both metropolitan cities are experiencing explosive growth.
My impression moving about Reno is that the city has developed better infrastructure for its growth, although it can have its share of slow traffic.
However, when I last visited Boise I was anxious to return to Pocatello after dealing with the congestion and “California flavor” that permeates a place I have enjoyed since my college days.
I met friends on a Sunday morning at a restaurant nestled between Boise and Eagle. Like other expanding multi-city regions, the Treasure Valley has become a merged conglomerate. The only division between most cities nowadays are the signs at border crossings.
Other friends of mine had scheduled a tee-time at 2:30 p.m that same Sunday. It was five minutes to the golf course from our strategically chosen restaurant. With an 11 a.m. reservation, we were seated at 11:40 a.m at the only table that was available outside in the baking sun. Bloody Marys and food were immediately ordered (well, 20 minutes later). Thirty minutes passed before we were served our drinks. Ample additional time lapsed before we consumed delicious meals (food usually tastes best when you are starving). I made our tee-time with five minutes to spare.
I used to frequently visit California with my ex-wife. Her family lived in Anaheim and eventually Sacramento, and my sister lives near San Francisco. These days, I avoid California like the plague because of lingering memories of massive traffic pressures, human congestion and air pollution, and “pleasurable” dining experiences like my recent Boise brunch.
Friends in Boise often tell me these plague like experiences are becoming the norm in the Treasure Valley with its constant slow traffic. I was warned repeatedly to add extra time for outings due to the valley’s oppressive traffic; their advice was soon heeded.
Most of us recognize that major change is starting to clog Pocatello. It is exciting that “sleepy” Pocatello and the surrounding area are growing, but many people are concerned that our beloved pace of life could disappear.
The new LDS temple is now prominently visible in Northern Pocatello and Chubbuck and, as was said, “if you build it they will come.” The announcement of the Naval Ordnance Plant (NOP) acquisition and plans to attract multiple industries by a highly successful developer is bigger news than the temple.
Multiple industries are projected to be housed at the NOP, which is noteworthy because many of us recall the dark decade that followed when Bucyrus-Erie left town, vacating Pocatello’s impressive war-time construct. Our valley is already more stable these days with a broader employer base than in those days, and I am surmising that success with this NOP project will only serve to fuel our already heady growth and housing crunch.
I’m not anti-growth. However, not all development is good when government fails to properly plan or gives away the key to the city on the promise of things to come. (Does Hoku ring a bell with anyone?) As was reported in the New York Times on Nov. 5, 2013, “Idaho Town Struggles After Pinning Hopes on a Failed Factory.” As was reported then, our current Mayor Brian Blad said, “It makes me sick thinking about the waste.”
Local politicians should cease deferring or offering tax concessions for the promise of new business. All that means is your existing taxpayers (who currently pay your salaries) get to finance other people’s tax obligations before they are even in the game.
Deceased powerhouse Cecil Andrus was a key player in the growth of Boise, and he said it well in his autobiography: “We don’t believe in subsidizing new business. When you come to Idaho you become a citizen, and we all play by the same rules. A few years down the road you’ll be an old-timer. Do you want to subsidize the next guy who comes along?” Our local politicians shouldn’t let greed overrule sound political management and development of our most valuable and cherished asset — quality of life.
Given the juvenile crap we have witnessed recently from certain members of Pocatello’s City Council, one can fairly question if our city is up to the task of envisioning and planning for the future that is here now. Fiscal stewardship is important, but grandstanding and petty squabbles dissipate energies that should be focused upon managing growth sensibly.
It was encouraging reading recently in the Idaho State Journal that the city of Pocatello is soliciting input for shaping the future of Pocatello. Success in that regard will also spill over into already booming Chubbuck. Hopefully, visionaries like Bill Isley, who showed us what can be done with steep bench property, will come forward and be heard at the various events planned for the city’s kick-off of “Our Valley | Our Vision.”
A friend of mine serves on the local government board assigned to oversee approval of development plots for Bannock County. They are flooded with housing project proposals that have developers salivating and realtors anxious for government stamped approval to start adding houses in a hot seller’s market devoid of inventory.
However, many people living in these tranquil areas are attending the meetings asking the government to deny the development permits because they moved here for a reason — our low-stress lifestyle and lack of congestion. It’s not looking good for those of us who value these qualities.
We need to be smart and visionary about this. Well-managed growth using foresight can help to avoid the mistakes made in the Treasure Valley, while allowing our valley to prosper without completely destroying what we value most.
Realize that uncontrolled growth leads to severe inflation, which results in unaffordable housing for those who live here now. Does this sound familiar to anyone? Seeing your house value skyrocket is wonderful until your tax notice arrives. You can sell your newfound goldmine, but what options exist for you to purchase affordable housing elsewhere?
Increased homelessness also occurs with severe inflation in housing values, particularly if the government doesn’t provide incentives to the private market to develop low-cost housing. Rents also skyrocket when no one can find a place to rent — that’s not going to be a future problem, it’s here now.
Other quality of life losses include growing traffic congestion (hello!!!). Who wants to waste time in traffic jams? I once spent eight hours on a California freeway driving fewer than 100 miles.
Increased prosperity also produces a phenomena called the “disease of affluence.”
Although vibrant in many ways, many citizens in our Native American cultures have been ravaged by the diseases of affluence brought to them by the white man.
Development brought diseases including type 2 diabetes, asthma, coronary heart ailments, obesity, cancers and alcoholism, to name a few of the joys delivered to us by “civilization.”
Good things can occur with smart growth and development. Poverty is reduced, and better education results when tax dollars are spent wisely. Life expectancies also generally increase despite the negatives associated with the disease of affluence.
Perhaps the best benefit of all is that governments have more money to spend to provide needed public services assuming the new arrivals are paying their fair share of taxes. Given the considerable extent of untaxed properties in this region, all newcomers must pay their fair share to support our communities. Let’s be welcoming neighbors, but please institute tax polices that don’t diminish our way of life. If the businesses don’t like it, let them move to the choking-on-success Treasure Valley.
Change is inevitable and mistakes will occur — that’s the human dynamic — but we must study other cities’ rapid growth histories to minimize the negative impacts that are becoming more evident by the day. What we don’t need is childish squabbling at city hall due to political ambitions (that cause competent employees to resign in disgust).
If the projected growth occurs, I’d prefer that our valley become Reno with a full-fledged casino over what has happened on the western end of our beloved state.
That full-fledged casino isn’t likely to happen any time soon because white people refuse to allow “sovereign” nations to fully govern lands they were bequeathed by our ancestors who stole them to begin with.
Let’s work to assure that greed and narrow-minded thinking don’t steal what matters most to all of us including the Sho-Ban community — our quality of life.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.