America was founded holding it true that certain individual choices cannot be denied by government, even if overwhelming majorities approve. We call these “civil rights.”
In Black History Month, we reflect on the price paid to secure civil rights for all Americans. More soldiers’ blood has been spilt in this cause than in any other conflict. Our nation still struggles to rescue the “sanctity of individual freedom” against mobs, good ol’boy networks and petty political bosses.
For all Americans, Black and white, a marker of success has been enactment of Civil Rights Acts. These laws prevent all levels of government from denying basic rights: to worship as we will, speak our minds, gather, be secure in our persons and homes, and bear arms in our own defense.
After defeating the global racist dictators of World War II, America was challenged to assure the civil rights of minorities here at home. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders demanded to be “free at last.” In response, the 1960s Civil Rights Movement unified Republicans and Democrats in a way that hadn’t occurred for nearly a hundred years.
But even this consensus drew opposition. Robert W. Welch Jr. called it a “Negro Revolution Movement.” He rallied his followers to form the John Birch Society, drawing on thousands of former Klansmen who perceived “anti-communism” more socially acceptable than open bigotry.
When civil rights activists marched in Selma, Alabama, the Birch Society reported, “The violence in Selma doesn’t have to do with voting rights at all. It has to do with Communist Revolution, with Communists intentionally setting the stage for race war.” The participants were described as “a horde of termites from all over the country.”
Bircher anti-communism turned out to be a fraud. The society opposed Eisenhower more than Stalin. Its conspiratorial claims rivaled the worst of QAnon today. True anti-communists distanced themselves. Barry Goldwater denounced Welch in a National Review letter, saying, “We cannot allow the emblem of irresponsibility to attach to the conservative banner.”
Ronald Reagan, running for governor of California, announced in September of 1965 that he had “no intention of becoming a member” and would not even “solicit their support.” As the nation’s most well-known anti-communist, Reagan declared that a “lunatic fringe” controlled the John Birch Society.
That is why it should dismay all Idahoans when veteran political journalist Randy Stapilus sees the John Birch Society making a comeback. Six months ago, his article “The Return of the JBS” noted the Society “faded in the 1970s and hasn’t been much visible since. Until lately.”
He highlights a recent proposal calling on Republicans to endorse the John Birch Society. The idea circulated at GOP meetings last year and failed. But the proposal’s sponsor has now endorsed and contributed heavily to several GOP candidates in this year’s Republican primary.
Among them are Idaho Falls debt collection attorney Bryan Smith and Middleton legislator Tammy Nichols. Both Smith and Nichols claim to be “pro-Second Amendment.”
But they should study Black History. Immediately after the Civil War, Republicans passed Civil Rights Acts designed to override the laws of slave states and Confederate cities. Among what they protected was that "all the citizens, Black and white, would have the constitutional right to bear arms."
Consider Amir Locke, a Black man shot by Minneapolis police in his own home because “he was holding his own legal firearm.” Officers surprised Locke with a no-knock home entry seeking a different person. Case details are still being investigated.
The John Birch Society rants that Civil Rights Acts don’t respect “state’s rights.” But what state has the right to enter your home and shoot you because you have a gun? Federal civil rights law is what answers “no state,” not Minnesota, not Massachusetts, not Idaho.
Politicians like Smith and Nichols accept political support from John Birchers who oppose national civil rights protection. They then claim to defend the Second Amendment. Those two positions are inconsistent.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.