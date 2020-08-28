Renewable energy isn’t ready. Some people still believe this myth. We hear frequent reports about utilities all across the U.S. canceling new coal projects and phasing out existing plants in favor of wind and solar. How is this possible? These decisions at the utility level are not surprising when we look at the levelized cost of energy. In 2019, Lazard reported an average cost for utility solar at $37 per megawatt hour and wind at $41 per megawatt hour. Fossil fuels and nuclear energy come in higher with coal at $93 per megawatt hour, natural gas plants at $148 per megawatt hour and nuclear at $155 per megawatt hour. Even with recent government incentives and subsidies for the coal industry, renewables are making a significant impact on the market.
But renewables aren’t ready! Not according to New Mexico regulators who, in July of this year, unanimously approved a plan for a 650 megawatt solar farm and 300 megawatt battery storage to replace a portion of the coal fired San Juan Generating Station’s capacity, owned by Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The all-renewables option proved to be a "tremendous boon to the economic recovery for the area and the statute required economic values to be acknowledged," said NM Public Regulation Commissioner, Cynthia Hall.
No, really, renewables aren’t ready! Not according to the CEO of Duke Energy, who, along with partner company Dominion Energy, moved to cancel the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline in favor of investments in utility-scale solar farms in Florida and grid modernization. The company will address investments in offshore wind in Duke Energy’s forthcoming integrated resource plan.
Renewables are too expensive! Not according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. They report the price for solar-plus-storage plants is dropping sharply because of demand from multiple utilities across western U.S. who are filing large scale solar-plus-storage power purchasing agreements. That means utilities now have an alternative to building expensive “gas peaker plants,” which are used to meet peak electrical needs during hot summer months. The S&P reports a drop of 78 percent in the cost of solar-plus-lithium-ion battery storage systems since 2015. They give the cost for this combination between $40 and $30 per megawatt hour, making it highly competitive. CleanTechnica puts the cost of solar-plus-storage at half the cost of a gas peaker plant. In that article Tom Buttgenbach, CEO of 8minutenergy Renewables said, “Who in their right mind today would build a new gas peaker? We are a factor of two cheaper.”
Renewables aren’t ready for the Northwest! Even here in the Pacific Northwest, all the utilities are planning to retire their coal plants by 2030 because their own economic analyses show that it’s more expensive to keep them running than replace them with less expensive, less maintenance intensive, brand new solar or wind energy with storage. Now that the economic signals are in place, the issue is how to finance the transition smoothly. It’s important, especially in these uncertain times, that customers see steady and predictable energy bills.
The federal government isn’t helping. But they could. Our federal representatives can work to make our U.S. tax code more fair. As the clean energy tax incentives disappear over the next years, in order to level the playing field, Congress could phase out the existing tax incentives and subsidies for fossil fuels. But this will cause consumers to see the price of carbon intensive energy rise.
We can protect citizens from the rising cost of energy. Consumers will be protected if our federal representatives implement a gently rising fee on fossil fuels and return those revenues to U.S. citizens as a dividend. A border carbon adjustment system is also needed to keep companies based in the U.S. and to protect U.S. competitiveness overseas. Proposed by the conservative Climate Leadership Council, and supported by 3,589 US Economists, this Carbon-Dividend idea will boost jobs and the U.S. economy. This plan is embodied in HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, and helps our farmers and military stay strong while protecting consumers from the rising cost of energy.
The industry indicators are clear. Renewables are not only ready; they are taking the market by storm. Idaho citizens deserve leaders in Washington who are aware of and act on current business trends. Our federal representatives can help the U.S. make a smooth energy transition from traditional fossil fuels to renewables while keeping our economy strong. We look forward to future policy decisions, and decision makers, that move society toward less expensive renewable energy, cleaner water and air, and a climate for my children and yours.
Linda Engle of Pocatello pursued her interest in renewable energy and earned degrees from the University of Colorado. Currently she is secretary for the Portneuf Resource Council, co-leader of the Pocatello Citizens’ Climate Lobby and is on the faculty in the mathematics department at Idaho State University.