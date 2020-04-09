I was touched when the news media picked up on John Prime being infected with the coronavirus, which he evidently caught from his wife. Broadcast journalists seemed genuinely saddened. The writer of "Sam Stone," "Hello in There" and so many songs has died at the age of 73. He had been hospitalized at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Suffering from throat and lung cancer, his health had deteriorated in the past few years, but his death still seemed unexpected, somehow. John Prine in his later years not only enjoyed success, he became a “beloved entertainer” to whom fans felt a strong emotional connection. Recently, Prine won a lifetime achievement Grammy Award.
For a long time, John Prine was on the sidelines while Bob Dylan became an iconic legend and James Taylor made the cover of Time. John Prine, who resembled a blue-collar James Taylor when younger, wrote songs about the absurdities of everyday life, including the lonely housewife in "Angel from Montgomery." John Prine had his first break when a Chicago Sun-Times movie critic, Roger Ebert, decided to review Prine’s show instead of a film he had seen. Ebert called Prine a "extraordinary new composer." He signed with Atlantic Records and released his first album in 1971.
Kris Kristofferson took him to New York for a show attended by Bob Dylan who was impressed with Prine’s unique take on life. Anyone who has learned acoustic guitar in the past 30 years would have quickly learned there was actually another singer-songwriter other than Bob Dylan, James Taylor or Paul Simon. John Prine’s work was impossible to ignore. He was a simple musician with a solid finger-picking style, a rough but expressive voice, and a strong eye for detail. There was also humor in his work. When Prine did miss a note, he joked that he had “invented a new style.” He wrote for and sang with Bonnie Raitt, and Kacey Musgraves named a song after him.
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him "The Mark Twain of American songwriting."
"I was really into writing about characters, givin' 'em names," Prine said, reminiscing about his long career in a January 2016 public television interview that was posted on his website.
"You just sit and look around you. You don't have to make up stuff. If you just try to take down the bare description of what's going on, and not try to over-describe something, then it leaves space for the reader or the listener to fill in their experience with it, and they become part of it."
Despite the kiss of death being touted as a "New Dylan," John Prine found eventual stardom with his special deceptively simple but effective performances singing his songs about the common citizen. He didn’t need surreal lyrics and complex chord structures.
"I try to look through someone else's eyes," he told Ebert in 1970. His characters were common people who were often eccentric. "Sam Stone" traces the decline of a drug-addicted Vietnam veteran through the eyes of his little girl. "Donald and Lydia" tells of a tryst between a shy Army private and small-town girl, both vainly searching for "love hidden deep in your heart."
Bob Dylan was a fan. "He writes beautiful songs," Dylan once told MTV producer Bill Flanagan. "All that stuff about Sam Stone the soldier-junkie-daddy, and Donald and Lydia, where people make love from ten miles away — nobody but Prine could write like that."
One of my favorites is “It’s a Big Old Goofy World,” and, of course, “Angel From Montgomery,” in which a frustrated housewife sings: “There’s flies in the kitchen’ I can hear them a-buzzing’ and I ain’t done nothin’ since I woke up, today.” "Spanish Pipedream," is about a topless waitress with "something up her sleeve", and "Dear Abby" concerns an advice columnist getting fed up with whiners and hypochondriacs.
If Prine was never a superstar, he performed for more than four decades, often selling his records at club appearances. Bonnie Raitt made a signature tune out of "Angel from Montgomery" and Bette Midler recorded "Hello in There," Prine's poignant take on old age. Prine wrote "Unwed Fathers" for Tammy Wynette, and "Love Is on a Roll" for Don Williams.
Prine considered Dylan and Johnny Cash as influences since they bridged the gap between folk and country. They also made Prine realize there was a place for him in contemporary music. Prine preferred songs about feelings to topical music, but he did respond to the day's headlines. When President George W. Bush sent soldiers to war, Prine had a song for that. In "Some Humans Ain't Human," he wrote: "You're feeling your freedom, and the world's off your back, some cowboy from Texas, starts his own war in Iraq."
Prine didn't let illness stop him from performing or recording. He never lost his sense of humor. Consider his song, "When I Get to Heaven," from the 2018 album "The Tree of Forgiveness," where he sings:
When I get to heaven, I'm gonna shake God's hand
Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand
Then I'm gonna get a guitar and start a rock-n-roll band
Check into a swell hotel; ain't the afterlife grand?
Life will be less grand without the folksy but poignant songs of John Prine.
