All writers want to be read. Some also want to be popular celebrities and serious literary writers. Very few achieve both. William Shakespeare is a rare example. Even successful writers have to face that day they become relics of another era.
One veteran of “old” Hollywood that I met was John Gilmore. Born in a Hollywood charity ward — his mother a contract player, his father a failed actor and LA police officer — John started as a child actor in early westerns starring Gene Autry. Eventually, he turned writer and spent his life chasing that invisible “Hollywood gold.” To some extent, he succeeded and found some notoriety regarding his friendships with Marilyn Monroe and James Dean. I remember our many talks in San Francisco’s Tommy’s Joynt about his friendship with Dean and Monroe. John Gilmore had that touch of glamor we can sense in some people. He was driven to achieve fame and commercial success. I also think he was haunted and even obsessed by memories of his famous Hoosier pal, “Jimmie.”
We met again in Los Angeles to work on a screenplay about bikers and low riders, but that produced nothing commercial. John Gilmore and his wife moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Over the years, I kept in contact with John and once attended a Los Angeles book signing for his book "Severed: The True Story of the Black Dahlia Murder" about the death and grisly dismemberment of Elizabeth Short. John insisted he found her killer, never brought to justice. A movie was planned but never produced. John Gilmore’s sensationalistic crime fiction ("Fetish Blonde") and celebrity bios were popular, though John never became a literary pop icon like Norman Mailer, Truman Capote and Gore Vidal. I often felt that Gilmore needed to write fewer exposés about certain celebrities in books like "Laid Bare" and tell his own story. Though lucrative, did we need yet another book about Bonnie and Clyde?
John Gilmore had his detractors, insisting he was just a questionable hack churning out tell-all books about doomed movie stars like Marilyn Monroe and mass murderers like Charles Manson. That was never my assessment. I was fond of John Gilmore, even if we failed as collaborators. I remember always wanting more input to adapt two of his books, "The Real James Dean" and "Live Fast, Die Young," into a play. I still have a lot of John Gilmore’s correspondence, dismissive and encouraging by turn. I pushed John Gilmore to write the GAN (Great American Novel) since I felt he was capable of much more as a writer, and he agreed that he would try, though he preferred commercial success over art. It became a running gag. He was generous to other writers and wrote a nice blurb for my book, "The Irish Connection and Other Stories." John had a strong Irish connection, himself.
Divorced, John eventually moved from New Mexico back to LA. He preferred the “ghosts of old Hollywood” and considered himself a celebrity, writing crime novels, popular nonfiction and screenplays. Then in 2011 came this frank e mail:
“I was diagnosed recently with a strain of leukemia, so my concerns are becoming navel-focused. My Great American Novel hungers for completion. However, I've been doing a lot of filmed interviews, and giving print interviews, and I'm feeling good........so far.”
Refusing treatment, John Gilmore died in October of 2016. One publication referred to Gilmore as a “cultural icon,” but his name and image were not included in the 2017 Academy Awards In Memoriam section. Though he never had a major film produced, I find that omission a bit sad. It is possible that one day, a film will be made from one of his books. "Severed" has a shot. Perhaps the manuscript of the unnamed Great American Novel will surface somewhere and be published, and John Gilmore’s memory will be revived.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”