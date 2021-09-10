I was just 7 years old on Sept. 11, 2001, but my memory of that day was carefully burned into my young mind because I was allowed to see.
It was a morning like any other as my mother woke me up (likely with some form of song) and I happily ate a bowl of sugary cereal. Before leaving for school, my brother — who is 11 years my elder — called home. This, of course, was before cellphones were widely used so it was our trusty landline that rang loudly that morning. My mother casually answered the phone in her chipper voice, but the words on the other end quickly silenced her cheer.
“Mom, turn on the TV. They are crashing planes into the Twin Towers.”
My mother flipped on our living room television and that was the first time I saw a large airplane smashing into a New York tower. We didn’t have a news app to light up our smartphones minutes after the crash, we didn’t have immediate Facebook commentary, and we didn’t have a single tweet through any part of that day. Instead, we had a fat TV, four scared faces between my mother, my two sisters and myself, and the hum of that landline as neighbors and friends called to check if we had seen. My mother, not knowing what else to do, sent us off to school. I entered my second-grade classroom wondering if all the other kids knew what I knew. If they didn’t, they were about to.
I genuinely remember very little about elementary school. I remember key moments like the time I got called to the principal’s office for climbing over the fence at recess (sorry, Mom), the time I cried when my fifth-grade teacher read us “Where the Red Fern Grows” (which is still a favorite book of mine), and the time I gave a presentation on Helen Keller (in full 1800s attire I might add). Obviously, I learned a lot through elementary school because I was able to proceed and excel through my education, but it is hard to remember those little lessons that somehow add up to real knowledge about the world.
Still, one lesson is permanently imprinted on my mind and I received it that mild September day. We were only a few weeks into the new school year, so I didn’t know my second-grade teacher well. She was somewhat strict, but very funny. I recall her pretending her rolling bookshelf was a dog that only knew the command of “stay” and to a 7-year-old, that is the height of comedy. But on that fateful morning she stood before us in a completely different way. She solemnly turned on the giant box TV hanging in the corner of our classroom and carefully tuned in to the tragic news coverage. I have never and will never forget her turning around and, while facing absolutely silent second graders, saying:
“You are going to want to remember today.”
The only way to remember, of course, is to actually see. And she let us see. She didn’t have an agenda. She didn’t share her opinion. She didn’t narrate the images. She just let us see.
I don’t know how long she let us watch the harrowing news, but, because she let us witness history being made, I have truly never forgotten that day. I remember the way it felt and the way those towers fell.
Twenty years later, I am no longer a small child trying to understand the complexities of world politics. But I recently felt like a small child again as I watched desperate Afghan nationals hang on to fleeing American planes. In 2001, it was Americans jumping from buildings to choose a death of impact over a death of burning; in 2021, it was Afghans choosing a death of impact over a death by the brutal hands of terrorists.
It is truly shocking how quickly we forget. I now teach college students who were not even alive on Sept. 11, 2001, and who do not have any idea why we ever had troops in Afghanistan to begin with. Too often we turn off the news so our children don’t see the realities of life. Too often we scroll past the article depicting terrible injustices so our day isn’t interrupted. Too often we brush the past under a rug so we can pretend it has no bearing on the present.
Twenty years ago, I watched two planes smash into two towers. My teacher came to school with her own fear, misgivings and unknowns, but she made a choice to let us see and in so doing taught us why it matters to remember. Nearly 3,000 Americans died that day and, over the next two decades, over 7,000 American military personnel/contractors would die in an effort to bring justice to those who committed such a heinous act, bring peace to those who were oppressed and bring hope to those of us who watched from a little Idaho elementary school.
I have not been asked to join the ranks of brave military men and women or to choose between jumping, burning or submitting to terrorist hands, so perhaps the least I can do is remember today.
Jessica Sargent was born and raised in Pocatello. She is a former collegiate track athlete (2012-2016), a two time Idaho State University graduate (BA, MA) and is currently a full-time instructor at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.