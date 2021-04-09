This week, I heard that my dear friend of half a century and a great musician, Warren Mason, died on Saturday, April 3. Though he had long ago stopped smoking and drinking, I knew Warren was vulnerable having survived a heart incident last year, but it was still a shock. I always assumed we would meet again. He was 74.
I have so many memories about Warren Lee Mason. Where does one start?
I met Warren at a party in San Francisco during the wild ’60s. He was playing Dylan’s arrangement of “Corina, Corina” on an acoustic guitar. The magic was already happening. Warren was soft spoken, but he became a monster with a guitar in his hands. He played blues, rock and jazz and mastered the styles of famous guitarists like Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Roy Buchanan. Like Buchanan, Warren did not just play notes but made the guitar cry and sing.
Music ran in his family. Warren’s father played violin and was killed in a logging accident when Warren was 3. Warren began violin lessons at an early age, but soon discovered the guitar. His leads were lyrical with a dramatic edge, and audiences responded.
In San Francisco where so many groups rose to prominence, Warren Mason never wanted or sought fame, but taught many students, including Kurt Cobain, eventually establishing himself as a music legend in Aberdeen, Washington. Fans of Cobain and journalists would call at any hour, and Warren changed his number many times.
One year, I shared a flat with Jackie Poitier, a ballet photographer, and Warren. Things were going well. I had a one act play opening, Jackie’s evocative dance photographs were popular, and Warren was always in demand with San Francisco bands. Almost all the photos I have of Warren show him with a guitar.
One summer, we took a road trip to Idaho, and when our van broke down, Jackie and I hitchhiked into Winnemucca, Nevada, to find a mechanic. Warren stayed behind in the hot sun, playing his guitar alongside the road. We found a bone thin mechanic named Hargraves who could’ve been an Oklahoma migrant in "Grapes of Wrath." When he drove us out to the van to tow it into town, Warren was still serenading the desert. The engine problem was minor, and Hargraves “borrowed” a thick spring from another van.
“Oh, Clem won’t mind, none,” Hargraves told us. “You best be gone.”
In Pocatello, Warren played with local musicians including Steve Eaton, John Hansen and Lou Valentine Johnson. Before the internet, Warren had the ability to quickly figure out a song, like “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison. Once, he sat on the curb with his guitar listening to another musician’s car stereo, writing down the chords and leads for a current hit a local band needed to learn. On our way back to San Francisco, we stopped in Reno to visit one of Warren’s former bandmates who insisted he join his rock group. We left Warren behind, but I knew we would meet again. We always did.
Of course, Warren Mason was special with or without his expressive skill as a guitarist. When my wife suddenly died, he was one of the first to call. Warren had patience as a teacher, pointing out why scales were important.
“A scale is the alphabet,” he would say. “The notes are the words.”
Over the years, Jackie, Warren and I went in different directions but stayed in touch.
Last year, Warren had a medical emergency when fluid formed around his heart. They drained the fluid and put him on a heavy dose of antibiotics. After Warren recovered, he went into quarantine during the pandemic, was vaccinated and looked forward to playing live, again. His band in Aberdeen, Fat Chance, will now open without him.
Jackie Poitier said it quite well: “It was a privilege to be near him when he was playing guitar just for himself.” Lou Johnson, now a classical guitarist, had a brief but poignant statement: “Oh man, this hurts.” On Facebook, local guitarist, Fred Anderson, wrote: “Warren was a wonderful friend and a fine guitarist, violinist and music teacher. I will miss him and his friendship. Safe travels my friend.”
The road has ended, but all of us who knew this extraordinary artist and gentle soul will carry Warren’s memory and music in our hearts.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”