I readily admit that I am inclined, as an enemy of religion, to think that religion plays a role in many political and social viewpoints with which I disagree.
Despite my awareness of that foible, I couldn’t help but be dismayed at the media coverage of the Supreme Court’s official decision regarding abortion. Even on the notoriously left-wing news channel MSNBC, only once, during hours and hours of commentary upon the court’s opinion, was the word “religion” uttered. That utterance occurred when Sen. Elizabeth Warren was interviewed and mentioned religion in a list of relevant causative factors for the decision.
Why this reluctance to even take note of the religious convictions of the six justices who supported that decision? Surely it is relevant that they are all Catholics (well, one is an Anglican, but was raised Catholic) and that Catholic doctrine states unequivocally that abortion is a sin, as are all those other behaviors that Justice Clarence Thomas listed as possible topics for further Supreme Court revision: the use of contraceptives, gay sex and gay marriage.
Are religious beliefs really not a major element in this matter? Is it simply a coincidence that of 10 states that currently, or are likely to soon, ban abortions with no exceptions made for rape or incest, nine have Christian populations ranging from 76 to 86 percent, and in eight, the percentage of combined Evangelicals and Catholics ranges from 53 to 59 percent; while in six states in which abortion will certainly remain legal, the percentage of Christians averages 61.3 percent, while the combined number of evangelicals and Catholics averages 40.3 percent?
I admit that the label “conservative” is also aptly applied to those who take an extreme position against abortion, and perhaps that explains why MSNBC seldom mentions religious convictions regarding abortion, but uses the word “conservative” quite often. “Conservative” does imply religious belief, and it also suggests why that other Catholic on the court, Sonia Sotomayor, voted against the majority: It seems that adherents of Catholicism must, on a variety of doctrinal matters, be identified as either “liberal” or “conservative.”
Nonetheless, I am persuaded that the political stance taken by many who support total bans on abortion has all the earmarks of a religious belief.
There’s an old locution employed to convey the absolute trustworthiness of some asserted fact, viz. “It’s the gospel truth.” The implication is, of course, that the asserted fact should be treated with complete confidence, just as if it had been found in the Gospels. Assertions that have doctrinal status in a particular religion are believed, at least by faithful adherents of that religion, with unalloyed certainty, because they are thought to be the word of God. That, in my opinion, is just the sort of absolutist, unshakable conviction that is displayed by those who support total bans on abortion.
There is, I suspect, some satisfaction in holding beliefs with such total confidence. For many of us, doubt casts a shadow upon numerous judgments that we make, especially those involving morality. Religion offers the average person access to a realm of certainty about such matters. It is a certainty not merely proclaimed by ministers and priests, but taken by them as evidence of one’s worthiness to be accepted into a congregation and treated as a true believer.
Faith is at the heart of religious certainty. In the religious world, accepting something “on faith” is seen as a laudable thing, as evidence of one’s commitment to the tenets of one’s religion. In non-religious conversation, by contrast, the phrase “I take it on faith that…” signifies only that I am assuming something to be true for purposes of my argument, though I present no evidence to support that something, and it may prove to be false upon scrutiny.
Consequently, when, in a conservative church, the minister or priest tells his congregants that God condemns abortion (and perhaps also masturbation and the use of contraceptives), then it behooves those members of the congregation who truly have the faith that they profess to adopt that judgment without doubts or reservations.
Admittedly, for Protestants, it’s a bit awkward that God doesn’t condemn abortion in any sacred text; the word “abortion” occurs no where in scripture, nor is there even any metaphorical reference to the act. Nonetheless, right-wing protestants believe that God’s condemnation is implied in the Bible, hence it is a judgment that must be believed.
For Catholics, it is now the church’s doctrine that an abortion at any time after conception is a sin, though there was a time in the history of Catholicism when this was not the prevailing view. Not only was it believed by many early Catholics that abortion was a sin only after a human soul was infused into the unborn child, which occurred several weeks after conception, but many Catholics, over the years, have believed that only abortion after “quickening” is forbidden.
Contemporary Catholics and Evangelicals accept the anti-abortion doctrine largely because they adhere to the current claim that the fetus is a “person” from the moment of conception, and killing a person is forbidden by a commandment. It’s worth mentioning, I think, that one might also take as support of the doctrine the biblical account of God’s instructions to the first humans: “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it…” Modern religions are quite aware that if the faithful reproduce abundantly, the survival of the faith is assured.
In any case, it’s evident that, whatever the rationale for the doctrine, there are many devout Christians who have been taught by their spiritual guides that abortion is, in the eyes of God, a serious sin, and they believe that to be the case. More importantly, they so believe, not in the way that they might believe that our galaxy has a black hole at its center, but rather in the way that they believe that Christ arose from the dead.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.