Two interesting, very different events occurred this past weekend. Both were an exercise in liberty. In one, over 1,000 folk gathered on the steps of the Idaho Capitol (like in a few other states) to assert their liberty right to gather as they please, get society back to normal and oppose the governor’s stay-at-home order. Social distancing and face masks were not practiced. If, per chance, none of them (or friends and family) contracts the virus, then they will interpret that as proof on their position. If not, as the virus spreads, then the outcome is serious. In the other, Global Citizen organized a worldwide event, One World Together At Home, to celebrate health care workers and others working on the front line every day to keep us safe, healthy and fed. They encouraged and supported the current best practices to fend off the invisible enemy so we can survive together. They asserted their liberty right in that manner.
I struggle in my response. The enemy is invisible. I don’t know if I carry it and may give it someone; I don’t know if someone I come in contact with at the grocery store or pharmacy has it and unknowingly is sharing it. I do know that it can easily overwhelm me, my community and the courageous health care workers with limited medical and safety supplies. When nothing happens, I can mistakenly feel like the virus is not lurking. So much we do not know about this. Hindsight is always 20/20; foresight in this situation is looking at a clouded crystal ball.
I am fortunate. I am retired and have a decent income on which to live. (As are so many of the performers on One World Together.) To date, none of my family or close friends have contracted the virus. I have learned to use Zoom and my cellphone to be in contact with old friends and renew old friendships. My health is pretty good for my age. I have great trails on which to walk, often. Thinking only of myself, why worry? I’m good … today.
I am unfortunate. I am in the high-risk age group. I have a mild compromising health condition. My wife and sister are also at risk and have compromising health conditions. If any one of us contracts the virus, we all, most likely, would. And the outcome would not be good. I have good friends who also are at very high risk. My son-in-law is in a wheelchair (otherwise healthy) and learned that if he contracted the virus, he may not be considered a candidate for a ventilator if the demand was too high. Thinking of my family and friends, I worry. The risk is not worth it.
So, how do I exercise my liberty in this environment? I do have choices, I can honor the governor’s order on social distancing and health practices to the letter, I can choose to honor some, but not all, or I can disregard. So far, it appears that all three options are available to me. But not to many businesses and other persons. How can I best help myself, my family, friends and community? How does one fight an invisible enemy? My liberty is to choose to be safe and to do what I can to slow and eliminate the spread. We need to get people back to work, but carefully. I need to be able to be with friends and back at the gym, but not too fast. I choose to rely on the medical and public health professionals to navigate through this together. I don’t want to move too fast and create more serious health issues; I don’t want to move to slow and create more serious economic issues. I have liberty; I choose to be safe — for me, my family, and my community.Stephen Weeg of Pocatello was a member of the Governor’s Medicaid Redesign Work Group. He is the board chair for the Idaho Health Insurance Exchange and also a board member of the Portneuf Health Trust and Portneuf Medical Center. He is retired after a 40-year career in health and human services.