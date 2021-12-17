This column is being fed by high-altitude oxygen (or the lack thereof) as I soar toward Mexico. The advent of dreary winter and the loss of a dear friend has pained my heart for several months. I’m hoping time away in Mexico will temper my sadness.
Now that Pocatello’s city election has concluded, the majority of voters are exercising their “freedom” in breathing a collective sigh of relief. Freedom has become the most overused and malleable word in American politics. The saying ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch” rings true because one person’s exercise of freedom usually has others paying a price.
Mayor Brian Blad has made mistakes, but the citizens returned him to office because he works hard and is dedicated to the city. Mean-spirited criticism published during the campaign advocating that he isn’t articulate enough to serve was laughable. If that’s a prerequisite for service, three of the last four American presidents and a recent Idaho State University president should not have been able to hold office.
Hopefully some of the reported antagonism amongst City Council members will dissipate. Most citizens want our tax money spent wisely and to see the city progressing with vision as Pocatello appears poised for significant growth.
In regard to COVID vaccines, the statistics are overwhelming that vaccinating saves lives, reduces symptoms and critical care hospitalizations. Those who refuse to vaccinate are getting people killed and stressing limited medical resources. Perhaps it’s time to utilize a triage system where those who refuse to vaccinate go to the back of the line in receiving medical services. Then again, it’s all about freedom, right?
Idaho’s Sen. Mike Crapo is a self-serving windbag when he rails upon recent Democratic legislation as being a reckless tax-and-spend bill for the wealthy. Isn’t this the same guy who promised us that Donald Trump’s tax cut for the rich would bring us income-generating prosperity when all it did was balloon the deficit. Crapo needs to explain why both parties keep borrowing money in order to maintain tax cuts for America’s super-wealthy.
When I see rocket boys like Bezos and Musk playing in space because they don’t know what to do with their extra cash, it’s obvious our tax system needs to be returned to the pre-Reagan era. Solutions for our problems on earth are not in space, and it’s time America collected enough taxes to fund its needs without borrowing away the future of our children and grandchildren. Bezos, Musk and others will manage to survive on a few less billions a year.
We are a country known for eating its leaders. The media and Republicans are positing blame upon Joe Biden or suggesting the electorate will hold him responsible for the current inflation when most of the ongoing impacts were generated during Trump’s tenure. Democrats and Republicans are jointly burying America in debt while not collecting enough taxes. This isn’t an issue about which party is responsible, but rather more irresponsible.
Those enacting legislation to protect American children from the teaching of critical race theory are involved in a mindless waste of energy. Let’s ponder this question — gee golly, could there still be an impact in America from the institution of slavery and years of government sanctioned racism? Teach critical thinking skills, educate Americans with verified facts, and they’ll figure it out for themselves.
Maybe it’s the altitude generating my sarcasm, but from my lofty perch America is in trouble. Until we recognize the insidious transfer of wealth that has occurred over the last 40 years, and until we enact substantive changes in our tax schedules, nothing will change.
We need to start requiring billionaires, who benefit greatly from our capitalist system, to invest more in rebuilding America instead of playing space games; and we need to stop both parties from spending our country into oblivion or we will have more inflation and a diminishing capacity for funding a healthier America. We are a superpower in decline and need a major change in direction, not tweaking, to reverse this process.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.